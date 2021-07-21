MU announces restructuring of Agricultural Experiment Station

“Extension, CAFNR and Missouri agriculture are intrinsically linked,” Stewart said. “We are building on our history of groundbreaking research such as the 1945 discovery of the antibiotic aureomycin, the creation of quality management programs such as the Show-Me-Select Replacement Heifer Program or the work being done in today’s laboratories on swine genetics that is helping farmers raise healthier animals. With the power of the university’s Extension network coupled to our nationally renowned agriculture researchers, students, farmers and ranchers will benefit, causing a ripple effect throughout the state.”

“Missouri Farm Bureau and the University of Missouri have been partners in agricultural research for more than 100 years,” said Garrett Hawkins, president of Missouri Farm Bureau. “This long-term partnership has been successful because we both understand the need to constantly improve how we serve our state's farmers and ranchers. Under the restructuring plan, resources will be targeted to research and outreach priorities. We are confident this plan will provide Missouri farmers and ranchers better access to cutting-edge science with practical applications.”