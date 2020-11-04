MU Extension Madison County to Host 4-H Informational Meeting

Hey, youth of Madison County, are you interested in joining 4-H? All youth ages 5-18 in Madison County are eligible to join.
Maybe you want to learn more about 4-H. 4-H is more than a club. 4-H is young people preparing to be leaders of today and tomorrow by working with adult volunteers in project areas of their choice. We want you to be a part of the 4-H experience. You can choose to join our Fredericktown Farmers 4-H Club or create your own 4-H club.
This can be an exciting opportunity for home school families to create their own 4-H club. We are having a 4-H Informational meeting at 6 p.m., Nov. 12, at the MU Extension Madison County office located at 137 W. Main St. This is your opportunity to learn more about 4-H and possibly join our Fredericktown 4-H Club or create your own club.
We need parent/community volunteers. Do you have a skill and are willing to work with youth in our community who want to learn from you? Do you want to provide adult mentorship to the youth of our community? Please, get involved and become a 4-H volunteer. We need parents and community members who can lead project areas and want to work with youth. This is your chance to help the youth of our county learn and become involved in a skill or project that you organize.
Our 4-H programs are developing important life skills like leadership, responsibility, self-esteem, communication, critical thinking and good citizenship for our youth. More importantly, we are having fun working together on numerous projects like arts and crafts, outdoor adventures, dog obedience, robotics, food science, welding, archery, shotgun and other shooting sports programs. We are always looking to add more fun and exciting projects for our club. We have curriculum areas that will help with homeschooling projects and groups. If you are a youth interested in any of our current project areas, we want you in 4-H. If you are a parent or community member interested in teaching and mentoring our youth in an area of your expertise, we want you as a volunteer.
The Fredericktown Farmers 4-H Club has more than 10 trained volunteers that help lead our projects. We are always looking for more volunteers. We seek community members who are welcome to share their particular skill as project leaders for the youth of Madison County. If you would be interested in learning more about our 4-H program, please come out to our 4-H Informational meeting at 6 p.m., Nov. 12 at the MU Extension Office.
Club meetings for the Fredericktown Farmers 4-H Club are the second Tuesday of each month at 6 p.m., at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Fredericktown. Project meetings are set by the volunteer project leaders at a time and location of their choice. If you would like to be a member of or volunteer for the Fredericktown Farmers 4-H Club, please come out to the Informational meeting.
Remember, 4-H introduces youth to projects from culinary to photography, gardening to shooting sports, and robotics to coding. To learn more about our projects and 4-H, please go to our website at http://4h.missouri.edu/ What are you waiting for? Come out to the informational meeting.
We appreciate the continued support of our community and hope that you will become part of the rich tradition of 4-H. 4-H is a non-profit youth organization sponsored by the University of Missouri Extension and the United States Department of Agriculture.
