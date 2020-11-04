MU Extension Madison County to Host 4-H Informational Meeting

Hey, youth of Madison County, are you interested in joining 4-H? All youth ages 5-18 in Madison County are eligible to join.

Maybe you want to learn more about 4-H. 4-H is more than a club. 4-H is young people preparing to be leaders of today and tomorrow by working with adult volunteers in project areas of their choice. We want you to be a part of the 4-H experience. You can choose to join our Fredericktown Farmers 4-H Club or create your own 4-H club.

This can be an exciting opportunity for home school families to create their own 4-H club. We are having a 4-H Informational meeting at 6 p.m., Nov. 12, at the MU Extension Madison County office located at 137 W. Main St. This is your opportunity to learn more about 4-H and possibly join our Fredericktown 4-H Club or create your own club.

We need parent/community volunteers. Do you have a skill and are willing to work with youth in our community who want to learn from you? Do you want to provide adult mentorship to the youth of our community? Please, get involved and become a 4-H volunteer. We need parents and community members who can lead project areas and want to work with youth. This is your chance to help the youth of our county learn and become involved in a skill or project that you organize.