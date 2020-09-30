 Skip to main content
MU Extension, MU Law Veterans Clinic to host free benefits consultations for Veterans
MU Extension, MU Law Veterans Clinic to host free benefits consultations for Veterans

Ashley Bales

Ashley Bales, County Engagement Specialist in Community and Economic Development 

 Priester Photography

Veterans seeking information and assistance regarding VA disability claims, military discharges and healthcare eligibility and enrollment are invited to the Oct. 9 event organized by the Madison County Extension Office and the MU School of Law Veterans Clinic.

Held at Mineral Area College’s Fredericktown Outreach Center, veterans will be able to connect with experienced attorneys and dedicated law students via video. The sessions are offered as part of the Clinic’s Tigers for Troops initiative in partnership with University of Missouri Extension.

Consultations will be available in 45-minute time slots from 8:30 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. Attendees can register by visiting https://bit.ly/TFTMadisonCo or calling 573-783-3303. Advanced registration is encouraged. The Fredericktown Outreach Center is located at 1450 Madison 517, Fredericktown, MO 636451.

Ashley Bales, County Engagement Specialist at University of Missouri Extension in Madison County had this to say about the initiative: “We truly appreciate those who have served and who are currently serving our country. Tigers for Troops virtual consultations are a great way for us to give back locally to our veterans and we are hopeful they will take advantage of this opportunity to get answers to their questions.”

Veterans are encouraged to bring with them any military or VA records they have in their possession. This will enable the Veterans Clinic to provide better assistance to individual veterans.

The Tigers for Troops program is the result of an agreement between the Clinic and the Missouri Housing Development Commission. With nearly a half million veterans, Missouri has the 15th largest population of those who served in the armed forces. Working with MU Extension, Veterans Clinic attorneys and law students will provide outreach to 73 rural counties over approximately two years to educate and assist veterans.

