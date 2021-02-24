Mu Extension to provide Zoom child care provider training

University of Missouri Extension Human Development and Family Science Field Specialists are offering statewide virtual childcare provider trainings via Zoom starting this month.

Training topics will vary each week. Each class will be offered on Tuesday afternoon and repeated on Thursday evening of the same week to allow participants to choose the day and time that works best for them. Each class will provide two clock hours of professional development. Those interested must pre-register for the class.

Below is the list of upcoming classes:

• February 23, 25: Staff Retention through Organizational Climate

• March 9, 11: Taking Care of You: Managing Stress & Improving Health in Your Work and Life

• March 23, 25: Building Strong Families: Communication

• April 13, 15: Supporting Children’s Grief in Early Childhood Programs

• April 27, 29: Positive Discipline-Getting to Yes

Additional classes will be offered throughout the year.

The trainings will be Tuesdays from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. and Thursdays from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. For training details and registration information visit www.moworkshopcalendar.org or contact your local MU Extension Office.

