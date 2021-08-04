MU Extension Update

"Then I do a youth futures program," Coleman said. "We completed one out at Marquand-Zion High School in May. That was a $1,500 grant that paid for all the supplies to help those kids learn about college and career readiness."

Coleman said a second grant for $1,500 will provide Fredericktown High School students with the same college and career readiness program this fall. He said he is hoping to receive the grants every year and continue the program as a cycle.

Sorg said she is wrapping up her most recent Tia Chi for Arthritis and Fall Prevention series out at the Madison County Ambulance building.

"We’ve had three series out there now, that is a 16 session course," Sorg said. "We’ve offered IT three times at the ambulance building. They have been a great partner to work with. We had a much greater turnout for this series, I think I have about 7 or 8 students who are going to complete, meaning they’ve attended enough classes that they are actually counted as completed students. The Tia Chi series is really great for balance and fall prevention. I’d like to offer it again in Fredericktown sometime soon."

Sorg said she helped the Optimist Club to complete a grant called Eat Smart Parks.