MU Extension Update

The Madison County Extension Office gave a quarterly update to the Madison County Commissioners at the July 26 commission meeting.
Madison County MU Extension 4-H Youth Specialist and Interim County Engagement Specialist Brad Coleman, Nutrition and Health Specialist Shanna Sorg, and Madison County Office Manager Michala Boyd all attended the meeting to give their reports. Nutrition Program Associate Jacqulyn Ward was unable to attend, but Coleman gave an update on her behalf.
"The Madison County office was instrumental in organizing the entire Southeast Missouri 4-H Camp," Coleman said. "The one day camp was held back in June and Michala, Shana, Jacqulyn and myself taught classes. The 4-H one-day camp had over 250 people there so we are really proud of that."
Coleman said the local club, Fredericktown Farmers, submitted projects to the St. Francois County Fair and had several kids win first place and some won other medals. He said those kids' projects will be going on to the state fair.
"We are, of course, gearing up for the Madison County Fair, which is the first week of October," Coleman said. "Our numbers have increased. We have about 55 kids now in the Madison County 4-H, what we call the Fredericktown Farmers. The group is growing."
Coleman said they are still waiting on the $25,000 NRA Grant and have also received a $500 grant to improve the grounds outside of the Madison County Senior Center.
"Then I do a youth futures program," Coleman said. "We completed one out at Marquand-Zion High School in May. That was a $1,500 grant that paid for all the supplies to help those kids learn about college and career readiness."
Coleman said a second grant for $1,500 will provide Fredericktown High School students with the same college and career readiness program this fall. He said he is hoping to receive the grants every year and continue the program as a cycle.
Sorg said she is wrapping up her most recent Tia Chi for Arthritis and Fall Prevention series out at the Madison County Ambulance building.
"We’ve had three series out there now, that is a 16 session course," Sorg said. "We’ve offered IT three times at the ambulance building. They have been a great partner to work with. We had a much greater turnout for this series, I think I have about 7 or 8 students who are going to complete, meaning they’ve attended enough classes that they are actually counted as completed students. The Tia Chi series is really great for balance and fall prevention. I’d like to offer it again in Fredericktown sometime soon."
Sorg said she helped the Optimist Club to complete a grant called Eat Smart Parks.
"Eat Smart in Parks is a program that tries to improve the healthy food options at concession stands across the state," Sorg said. "I helped Connie Matthews put the grant together. It is almost $5,000 worth of improvements we are making at the concession stand up at the soccer park to be able to offer more healthy options, so people have a choice if they want a healthy choice while they are at the park."
Sorg also discussed Families Flourishing FredMO, the area PROSPER implementation team which is a youth drug prevention program.
"We were the pilot community for the entire state of Missouri for PROSPER," Sorg said. "Madison County was the first and only place it happened this past year, and because of our success, they have received funding on campus for, I believe it is, six more communities that they are expanding the program to."
Sorg said, because Fredericktown did so well, the program is getting to move forward in the state. She said during the first year, Families Flourishing FredMO generated nearly $8,000 worth of local support for the program, which is pretty good for a program in the middle of a pandemic.
During her report, Boyd said she has received 50 soil samples in the last 3 months and expects that to increase as fertilizing and planting season approaches this fall.
There is a long list of questions being asked at the office, from people coming in off the street, to phone calls," Boyd said. "The majority is garden and soil questions. Popular lately is the county maps that the extension office prints off for the community. That is very popular with the off road riders, the UTVs trying to figure out where they are on county roads and trying not to get lost."
Boyd said, some upcoming programs include the Introduction to Honeybees and Beekeeping Aug. 13, the Sheep and Goat Program Aug. 24, and there is a Private Pesticide Applicator Training, Sept. 9.
"The last person who couldn’t be here, Jacqulyn Ward, she is at a meeting today, but she does the nutrition programming for the schools and also for some of the daycare centers here in town, and for the elderly," Coleman said. "One thing that is new this year is we started a partnership between 4-H and the nutrition people to put the programs into the schools."
Coleman said SNAC, Student Nutrition Advisory Council teaches kids to eat, cook, grow and advocate for healthy eating.
Victoria Kemper is a reporter for the Democrat News. She can be reached at 573-783-3366 or at vkemper@democratnewsonline.com