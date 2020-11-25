MU research project to study COVID-19 immunity

“We are investigating which components of the immune system, in addition to antibodies, contribute to long-term protection,” Daniels said. “The data will inform us about how we can develop and improve treatments and vaccines against COVID-19 that are safe and effective, with special consideration for those in susceptible age groups or with co-morbidities.”

Daniels’ lab, using analyzing equipment and antibody tests provided by Siemens Healthineers, can process nearly 125 blood samples an hour, and participants can expect to receive their results in as early as 24 hours. One test aims to detect both Immunoglobulin M, the first antibody generated by the body when fighting an infection, as well as Immunoglobulin G, which can take longer to form but plays a bigger role in durable, long-lasting immunity. An additional test aims to solely detect Immunoglobulin G.

While the participants of the study are limited to MU students, faculty and staff who have already been diagnosed with COVID-19, the research findings can provide helpful insights about the immune response for the scientific community at large.