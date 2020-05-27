You are the owner of this article.
Municipal election June 2
Municipal election June 2

The General Municipal Election, originally scheduled for April has been moved to Tuesday, June 2. 

For those voters who normally cast their ballots at the National Guard Armory, the voting location has changed to Follis Place, 702 Plaza Dr., next to Follis & Sons Funeral Home. Marquand voting will be held at Marquand City Hall.

A sample ballot appears on page 7A of this issue of the Democrat News.

Election results for contested races and ballot measures will appear on the Democrat News website (democratnewsonline.com) as soon as results are available, Tuesday night. The results will also be available in the June 10 print edition of the Democrat News.

