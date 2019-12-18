{{featured_button_text}}
Obits

Murphy Allen Johnson, 88, died Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at his home in O’Fallon, Missouri. He was born April 1, 1931 in Silver Mines, Missouri, a son of James Levi and Alle Belle “Allie” (Smith) Johnson.

On June 1, 1957, Mr. Johnson married Juanita Fern Cox. She preceded him in death August 4, 2010. Also preceding him are his parents; brothers Adrian, Arnold, John, Eldon and Isaac; and sisters Alta Kretschmar and Betty Forsythe.

Mr. Johnson is survived by daughter and son-in-law Scarlet and Daniel Harris of Wentzville, Missouri; son Bart Johnson and significant other Mindy of O’Fallon; seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Murphy retired in 1982 from General Motors in St. Louis. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, bowling, playing cards and spending time with his family.

Funeral services were Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Wilson Funeral Home in Fredericktown with Pastor Bryan Schaefer officiating. Interment was at the Little Vine Cemetery near Fredericktown.

