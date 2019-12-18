Murphy Allen Johnson, 88, died Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at his home in O’Fallon, Missouri. He was born April 1, 1931 in Silver Mines, Missouri, a son of James Levi and Alle Belle “Allie” (Smith) Johnson.
On June 1, 1957, Mr. Johnson married Juanita Fern Cox. She preceded him in death August 4, 2010. Also preceding him are his parents; brothers Adrian, Arnold, John, Eldon and Isaac; and sisters Alta Kretschmar and Betty Forsythe.
Mr. Johnson is survived by daughter and son-in-law Scarlet and Daniel Harris of Wentzville, Missouri; son Bart Johnson and significant other Mindy of O’Fallon; seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
You have free articles remaining.
Murphy retired in 1982 from General Motors in St. Louis. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, bowling, playing cards and spending time with his family.
Funeral services were Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Wilson Funeral Home in Fredericktown with Pastor Bryan Schaefer officiating. Interment was at the Little Vine Cemetery near Fredericktown.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.