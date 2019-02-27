Battle of Pilot Knob State Historic Site is gearing up for another bi-monthly themed exhibit. The March and April theme will be entitled "Why this Valley?"
"We will be displaying examples of minerals, stone and lumber industries that started developing in the early 1800's," Missouri State Parks Natural Resource Manager Bryan Bethel said. "We have the rock samples at the office along with some artifacts from the miners such as the miners hat lantern."
Bethel said the new exhibit will answer the question of why settlers chose to stay and make a home in the valley.
The new display is part of a 2019 bi-monthly passport program. The program encourages the public to visit the museum more often.
"If a person attends all six of the display events in 2019 and they are the first five to turn in a completed passport they will receive a VIP pass to the 2020 Reenactment," Bethel said. "Everyone who turns one in after the first five will be put in a drawing for two additional VIP passes."
Bethel said the VIP pass includes VIP parking and a prime location to view the event as well as special deals on food and merchandise from vendors.
For those who can not wait until 2020 for a reenactment, a small version will be held in April. The annual Turner Brigade Spring Encampment is a chance for Turner Brigade to do an equipment check and work together on safety and presentation. The event is open to the public April 27-28 and a kid education day will be April 26.
"They are all active in reenactments all over the United States and this is an opportunity to brush up and prepare for the upcoming 2019 season," Bethel said. "They will practice marching, loading and firing cannons, horsemanship, uniform presentation and all other aspects of presenting an accurate living history representation to the public with emphasis on safety for the public, reenactors and the horses."
Bethel said there will be an education day the Friday before for school kids to learn about the civil war. He asks interested schools to contact the museum in order to coordinate and spread out the visits over the whole day.
Other events happening in March include a Dutch Oven Class which will give the opportunity for beginners to learn how to use a Dutch oven.
"The public generally doesn't realize that when you go camping you don't have to eat hot dogs and cold cuts for the duration of your trip," Bethel said. "With the right equipment and a little know how you can cook real dinners that you would cook at home in your kitchen, including bread, pie and roast."
Bethel said the class will will be a fun way to learn how ancestors prepared their food as they settled in the wilderness.
"Many people have a Dutch oven they inherited from a relative or bought at a yard sale but don't know how to use it," Bethel said. "If they want to learn they can bring it and I will give them a food list for supplies to bring and we will cook together."
Bethel said he will have a couple Dutch ovens on sight for those who do not have one of their own but are still interested.
To sign up for the Dutch Oven class or to learn more about any of the events mentioned contact the Battle of Pilot Knob State Historic Site at 573-546-3454
"As a manager of both a Missouri State Park and a Missouri Historic Site I have a personal mission to teach all Missourians about not just my parks but all of the varied parks and historic sites across Missouri," Bethel said. "The people of Missouri are among one of the few states who have seen fit to provide our parks system with a dedicated revenue source with the parks and soil conservation tax. Those same citizens entrust me with the management of their priceless treasure, so I want to make sure everyone has the chance to enjoy them."
Bethel said nearly all stages of state history are represented at the historic sites and can teach you about the rich history and the people who built our state.
