Music in Our Schools Month at FIS

March was Music in Our Schools Month. As schools around the country celebrated the importance of music education, Fredericktown Intermediate students joined in the fun.

Teachers and staff members sent their recommendations for songs that they thought students would enjoy listening to and FIS Music Teacher Tracy King dropped them into a bracket for competition. Each week students listened to and voted on the songs they liked best from the recommended songs until the Song of the Year was chosen.

“Till You Can’t” by Cody Johnson was recommended by Mrs. Parson and she won a gift bag of goodies from Mrs. King.

Each school day in March, music trivia, riddles and fun facts were shared over the intercom during the regular FIS announcements. In music class, students learned about careers in music that they might want to pursue including music producer, performer, church musician, conductor and more.

During Wellness Week, which also took place in March, fifth graders learned how drumming can be used to build community and to help them relax and unwind.

Fifth grade honors choir performed twice in March. The first performance was at the All School Choral Concert March 25. Honors Choir members performed “Medieval Gloria” in Latin, “J’entends le Moulin” in French and English and finished the evening with a fun contemporary choral piece called “Whisper!” The next Tuesday, honors choir members were privileged to participate in the Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans ceremony at the Madison County Courthouse.

The month ended with a celebration of Music of the Movies April 7. Fourth graders presented a concert packed with songs from movies. The concert featured songs like “Addams Family Theme”, “A Million Dreams” from The Greatest Showman and “My Shot” from Hamilton.

“Fourth graders have worked so hard preparing for the concert.” King said. “I love their energy and excitement to perform.”

After such a busy month, King said students would next focus on ukuleles.

“Ukuleles are fun and easy for third, fourth and fifth graders to learn," King said. "They are also an instrument that they can continue to play for the rest of their lives.”

You can watch videos of the concert and see more happenings at FIS on the building's Facebook page.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0