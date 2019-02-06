Try 1 month for 99¢

The 2018-2019 Rhodes 101 Stops and Commerce Bank Jeanine Larson Dobbins Conservatory of Theatre and Dance Series at Southeast Missouri State University’s River Campus presents “Sister Act” at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 20-23 and 2 p.m. Feb. 23 and 24 in the Donald C. Bedell Performance Hall at Southeast’s River Campus.

“It has something for everyone. It’s an action adventure filled with comedy, love, acceptance and true friendship that crosses cultures,” said Dr. Kenn Stilson, chair of The Jeanine Larson Dobbins Conservatory of Theatre and Dance.

“Sister Act” is the feel-good musical comedy smash based on the hit 1992 film. The musical follows a disco diva who witnesses a murder, then is placed in protective custody in a convent.

Featuring original music by Tony- and eight-time Oscar-winner, Alan Menken, this uplifting musical was nominated for five Tony Awards, including Best Musical. The production is filled with powerful gospel music, outrageous dancing and a truly moving story.

“If you loved the movie, the live musical version of this story is for you,” Stilson said.

Tickets may be purchased by contacting the River Campus Box Office, located in the Cultural Arts Center, 518 S. Fountain St., weekdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., by calling 573-651-2265, or online at RiverCampus.org.

Patrons are invited to begin the evening with Art Cuisine in the Kenneth and Jeanine Dobbins River Campus Center. Dinner will start at 5:30 p.m. with a choice of entrée offered. Reservations are required and must be made by Feb. 15. To make reservations, call Chartwells at 573-651-2511. More information, registration and menu information will be provided with ticket orders.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments