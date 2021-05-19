My trip to Biden's border

This past week I joined a congressional delegation down to the U.S./Mexico border to see what was happening for myself. Let me tell you: there’s a big difference between hearing about the border crisis on the news and seeing it with your own eyes. What has happened should anger everyone, regardless of political belief. Before I went, I thought the Biden administration was pursuing a policy of open borders – but I realized on my trip this administration is acting like there is no border at all.

On my trip, I saw sections of the border where wall construction was completely abandoned by the Biden Administration, where rebar and construction materials were rusting in piles on the ground. Despite the materials being ready to go to secure our border once and for all, our border agents made clear that without a completed wall, they must work longer and harder to try and stem the flow of immigrants thanks to the President’s policies.

It is also a misconception that solely Mexican and Central Americans are crossing our southern border. Just in the few minutes our delegation was standing there, we witnessed people from Romania and from India attempt to cross the border. The truth is foreign nationals from all over the world know our southern border is far from secure and are exploiting a massive loophole in our national security.