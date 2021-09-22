National Farm Safety and Health Week provides awareness, reminders

It seems like every time you turn around, there’s a day or a week devoted to a cause or event. Some are traditional, such as Christmas or Hanukkah. Others, like the Fourth of July, remind us of key events in our nation’s history. Finally, some just make you scratch your head like International Ninja Day (December 5, in case you needed to mark your calendar).

But each year, one week in particular stands out to me as we think about the hectic nature of the fall season. Next week, the United States will observe National Farm Safety and Health Week for the 78th straight year. Dating back to the first proclamation signed in 1944 by President Franklin D. Roosevelt, the third week of September brings awareness to farm safety. While equipment and technology on the farm have changed through the years, safety remains a key issue.