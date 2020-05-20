National Mental Health Awareness Month

The Anxiety and Depression Association of America (ADAA) states “all kinds of anxiety are about avoidance”. Parents should be concerned when their child is no longer interested in doing the things they previously enjoyed. Anxiety involves unwillingness to try new things or to take risks versus replacing old interests and interactions with new ones and liking these changes. In contrast, if a child is experiencing depression s(he) may stay to her or himself versus interacting with others as before (i.e., withdrawal). If parents hear statements like, “I just don’t feel like it; I don’t care anymore; I’m too tired”, they should consider mental health issues and seek help for their child.