National Volunteer Week salutes Missouri 4-H volunteers in Madison County

“Volunteers are the true heart and soul of the 4-H program,” says Lupita Fabregas, Missouri 4-H state director. “Without great volunteers working to support 4 H members, we would not be able to reach the number of youth we serve in Madison County with the positive youth development experiences being delivered through 4-H.”
Each year, thousands of volunteers in Missouri donate time and energy to make their communities a better place to live. Our 4-H volunteers will be among the millions across the country who are celebrated during the annual National Volunteer Week, April 18-24, 2021.
The majority of Missouri 4-H volunteers dedicate on average 100 hours each year to the 4-H program. For Madison County, volunteer time was valued at over $100,000. (*Independent Sector, a national organization, calculates the value of an hour of volunteer service for all 50 states.)
“Our youth could not be served without the sacrifices in time and resources our 4-H volunteers give to our local 4-H clubs." Brad Coleman, 4-H youth specialist for Madison County said. "Our clubs survive because of the dedication, commitment and determination of our volunteers to see that the youth of Madison County have the necessary equipment and resources that provide them with the knowledge and skills to be successful in their projects. I am always amazed at the amount of time and energy our volunteers put into our programming. Our volunteers care about our kids and they care about the 4-H program. As a volunteer-driven organization, the work by our volunteers is invaluable, helping youth in the community develop leadership and life skills as they learn more about projects that they are interested in completing.”
In celebration of Volunteer Appreciation Week, the Madison County 4-H program would like to shine a spotlight on the outstanding 4-H volunteers that help make our Fredericktown Farmers 4-H Club a successful learning experience for youth.
These volunteers not only support our club, they serve as role models for the youth of Madison County by investing their time in the growth and development of future generations.
We have 28 recognized 4-H volunteers supporting our Fredericktown Farmers 4-H programs for the 2020-2021 year and they are Katie Baldwin, Ashley Bales, William Bumgardaner, Anita Clark, Eric Ganime, Heather Ganime, Ashley Hansen, Daniel Huff, Lisa Hufford Matthews, Amber Klugh, Brenda Laut, Daniel Lichtenegger, Sarah Lichtenegger, Judith Lovell, Ashley Matthews, Timothy Matthews, Scott Mier, Rachelle Parson, Michael Pirtle, Rachel Pirtle, Michelle Renna, Lynn Rhodes, Mary Smith, Jason Sutton, Amy Thompson, Robert Tuller, Kayla Wagner and our fearless club leader, Leslie Wagner.
If you would like to volunteer as a project leader for 4-H in Madison County or you have a youth who would like to join our local 4-H club, please contact Brad Coleman at the MU Extension office in Iron County. You can email him at colemanlb@missouri.edu or call him at the office 573-546-7515.
You can also learn more about 4-H and the exciting programs, projects, activities and events that are available in our area by checking out the University of Missouri Extension Madison County Facebook page or the Madison County Dreammakers Facebook page.