National Volunteer Week salutes Missouri 4-H volunteers in Madison County

“Volunteers are the true heart and soul of the 4-H program,” says Lupita Fabregas, Missouri 4-H state director. “Without great volunteers working to support 4 H members, we would not be able to reach the number of youth we serve in Madison County with the positive youth development experiences being delivered through 4-H.”

“Our youth could not be served without the sacrifices in time and resources our 4-H volunteers give to our local 4-H clubs." Brad Coleman, 4-H youth specialist for Madison County said. "Our clubs survive because of the dedication, commitment and determination of our volunteers to see that the youth of Madison County have the necessary equipment and resources that provide them with the knowledge and skills to be successful in their projects. I am always amazed at the amount of time and energy our volunteers put into our programming. Our volunteers care about our kids and they care about the 4-H program. As a volunteer-driven organization, the work by our volunteers is invaluable, helping youth in the community develop leadership and life skills as they learn more about projects that they are interested in completing.”