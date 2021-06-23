Nature embroidery at library

June 29, Ozark Regional Library will host ecologist Allison Vaughn to teach the basics of hand embroidery, a form of expressive textile art.

Vaughn is passionate about our local wildlife and plants, so she’ll be teaching us how to embroider Missouri’s spotted salamander on a tea towel that you’ll be able to take home. Limited spots are available, so registration is required.

The program will be at:

• Ozark Regional Library-Ironton at 10 a.m.

• Ozark Regional Library-Fredericktown at 2 p.m.

Visit or call the library if you have questions about this upcoming program. Watch for announcements about additional programs for Tails and Tales from the Ozarks on our Facebook, Instagram, or at ozarkregional.org.

