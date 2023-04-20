Northbound U.S. Route 67 in Madison County will be reduced to one lane as Missouri Department of Transportation crews perform drainage work.

This section of roadway is located from County Road 325 to Route C near Fredericktown.

Weather permitting, work will take place April 24 through April 26, from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.

The work zone will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use extreme caution while traveling near the area.

For additional information, contact MoDOT’s Customer Service Center toll-free at 1-888-ASK-MODOT (1-888-275-6636) or visit www.modot.org/southeast.