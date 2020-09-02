Nearly $84 million for Missouri nursing homes

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

U.S. Senator Roy Blunt (Mo.), Chairman of the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Labor, Health and Human Services, Education, and Related Agencies, announced the Department of Health and Human Services is providing nearly $84 million in coronavirus relief funding to 520 skilled nursing facilities in Missouri.

Earlier this year, HHS provided nearly $165.4 million in coronavirus relief funding to skilled nursing facilities in Missouri.

The funding announced last week was included in the CARES Act and the Paycheck Protection Program and Health Care Enhancement Act, which provided a total of $175 billion for hospitals and health care providers nationwide.

