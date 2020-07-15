Need hunter education? MDC offers options

Health Precautions for In-Person Sessions

To help keep participants, instructors, and others safe during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, MDC will limit in-person class sizes to small numbers of participants. Class availability will also be limited due to smaller class sizes and limited availability of venues. Social distancing will be required. Masks will not be provided. MDC will abide by applicable local health requirements and strongly encourages participants to bring and wear masks. Hand sanitizer will be available to participants.

“To help keep staff, volunteers, program participants, and others safe, MDC has changed the format and structure of some of our programs, including hunter education,” said MDC Hunter Education and Shooting Range Coordinator Justin McGuire. “Opportunities to attend an in-person hunter-education classroom or skills session are available but limited at this time. MDC still offers ample opportunities for folks to legally hunt in Missouri through youth exemptions, our apprentice hunter authorization, and online hunter education.”

MDC reminds the public that it is still critical to continue to heed all COVID-19 public-health measures during outdoor activities, such as physical distancing, avoiding overcrowding, hand washing, and others.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0