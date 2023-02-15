As most of you know, I am a huge fan of some college football and basketball teams, as well as some professional sports teams.

I don’t always watch the games, but I do check to see if they are winning or losing. This past weekend was one of those times that was exciting and nail biting to the very end in several incidences. MIZZOU’s basketball game against Tennessee was one of those games. Ahead, behind, tied, behind again, then at the buzzer, a three pointer to win the game by one point!

I also heard that happened in several other college games as well. Then later the same day, the St. Louis Blues hockey team was winning, then tied, then came from behind in overtime to win.

Then what a thriller for all the Missouri fans who were cheering for the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl. Behind at the half, they came back and tied it up, and then at the last few seconds, went ahead to win.

The lesson in all of these cases is that none of these athletes or coaches gave up and quit before the final buzzer. They continued to give their all. Laid aside negative circumstances, stay focused, did what they had been trained to do, gave their all towards the end goal, and finished their assignments.

How often in life do we just allow ourselves to get distracted, or discouraged, and give up before we have achieved what we had once set out to do? That house we wanted to buy. The loan didn’t go through, so we quit trying. That school we wanted to attend, but weren’t accepted. That job we really wanted, but someone else was hired. That vacation we wanted to take, but something else came up that we had to use the money for, so we didn’t get to go. That promotion at work that they advanced someone else to.

I’m certain all of us can think of more things that we have experienced in our lifetimes that maybe we just quit before we succeeded in achieving. But that shouldn’t stop us from trying again, and again, and again if it is something we truly believe is what we desire and is God’s will for us.

Look how many times in life others have tried their hand at an experiment and not been successful until many times later. Having victory over something means never giving up. It might not be easy. It might take a long time. It might not turn out exactly as you had planned, but perseverance is admirable and worthy of our commitment and time. Don’t let circumstances, friends, relatives, or anything else deter you from your goals, especially if you are certain this is what is best for you.