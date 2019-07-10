{{featured_button_text}}
New Era Bank

We at New Era Bank would like for you to join us in celebration! This year we are humbled and grateful to commemorate our 85th anniversary! On July 16th, 1934, we opened our doors under the administration of Bank President L. D. Whitener. Mr. Whitener was able to navigate what was left of the Great Depression with tenacity and resolve, ushering the institution into a new age.

In 1959, Whitener and the Board of Directors hired a local hatchery and feed store owner by the name of Robert (Bob) E. Green. Green quickly became an indispensable asset to New Era Bank, garnering the respect and trust of the public. Mr. Green was appointed New Era Bank President upon the passing of L. D. Whitener in 1966, and led New Era Bank with excellence and integrity until passing the torch to Stephen R. Green in 1989.

Today New Era Bank is a $360 Million independent community bank serving five communities with 8 locations in Fredericktown, Farmington, Park Hills, Desloge, and Bonne Terre.

In honor of this meaningful occasion, we are hosting a celebration at all of our branches on July 12th, 2019. Please join us for refreshments and giveaways, and let us show our appreciation for allowing us to be a trusted part of serving your banking needs. We look forward to continuing to provide excellent customer service in the years to come.

