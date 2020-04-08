New guidelines allow telehealth access in rural areas

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Congressman Jason Smith (R-MO) praised the Trump Administration’s updated Medicare guidance announced March 30, which will permit health care providers to evaluate seniors over the telephone instead of in person or requiring a video conference. Smith has been urging the Administration to make this change to Medicare’s telehealth requirements after hearing concerns from rural health care providers.

Three weeks ago, Congressman Smith held a call with 50 health care providers, doctors, and other medical professionals from around southern Missouri to hear from them about what resources they need and how he can help. On the call, Smith heard how Medicare’s strict telehealth requirements, which mandate video communication, raised serious concerns. First, these rules would greatly limit the ability to provide care to seniors who were being asked to remain at home to prevent their exposure to the coronavirus (COVID-19). Also, a lack of access to rural broadband make video requirements unworkable in rural areas. Additionally, the lack of reimbursement threatened to exacerbate rural hospitals' already troubling financial struggles.

After the call, Smith raised this issue with his colleagues in Congress and members of the administration, urging a rule change to expand care for seniors.