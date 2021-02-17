New law provides more than $324 million for rental assistance program

Governor Mike Parson signed HB 16 into law, which provides more than $324 million in funding for the Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP).

“HB 16 will provide much needed assistance to tenants and landlords across the state. COVID-19’s economic impacts have created hard times for many Missourians, and we are happy to provide this immediate relief,” Governor Parson said. “I applaud the work of the General Assembly, House Budget Chair Cody Smith, and Senate Appropriations Chair Dan Hegeman for their work in getting this legislation across the finish line for the people of Missouri.”

The ERAP was passed by Congress in December 2020. The program's passage made funding available to state and local governments to assist households that are unable to pay rent and utilities due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The program includes up to 12 months of assistance for rental arrears, forward rental assistance, utility arrears, and utility forward assistance. Utility assistance includes electricity, gas, water and sewer, trash removal, and certain energy costs.

Both landlords and tenants are eligible to apply for assistance through the program. More information regarding the Emergency Rental Assistance Program can be found on the U.S. Department of the Treasury’s website.

The Missouri Housing Development Commission will administer the ERAP in Missouri. Additional information and the application portal can be found at www.mohousingresources.com.

