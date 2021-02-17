 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
New law provides more than $324 million for rental assistance program
0 comments

New law provides more than $324 million for rental assistance program

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Governor Mike Parson signed HB 16 into law, which provides more than $324 million in funding for the Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP).

“HB 16 will provide much needed assistance to tenants and landlords across the state. COVID-19’s economic impacts have created hard times for many Missourians, and we are happy to provide this immediate relief,” Governor Parson said. “I applaud the work of the General Assembly, House Budget Chair Cody Smith, and Senate Appropriations Chair Dan Hegeman for their work in getting this legislation across the finish line for the people of Missouri.”

The ERAP was passed by Congress in December 2020. The program's passage made funding available to state and local governments to assist households that are unable to pay rent and utilities due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The program includes up to 12 months of assistance for rental arrears, forward rental assistance, utility arrears, and utility forward assistance. Utility assistance includes electricity, gas, water and sewer, trash removal, and certain energy costs.

Both landlords and tenants are eligible to apply for assistance through the program. More information regarding the Emergency Rental Assistance Program can be found on the U.S. Department of the Treasury’s website.

The Missouri Housing Development Commission will administer the ERAP in Missouri. Additional information and the application portal can be found at www.mohousingresources.com.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+7
Cats win MAAA opener
Democrat News

Cats win MAAA opener

The Fredericktown High School boys basketball team got the No. 8 seed in the MAAA Tournament. In the tourney's opening round, the Cats defeate…

Jerry Lynn Francis
Obituaries

Jerry Lynn Francis

Jerry Lynn Francis, 77, of Fredericktown, died Monday, February 1, 2021 at the Delmar Gardens Care Center in O’Fallon, Missouri. He was born N…

+2
Kindness Counts
Democrat News

Kindness Counts

  • Updated

The last two weeks students at Fredericktown Intermediate School put a focus on kindness and making it count.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News