New Life Recovery to hold Rise Up Rally, June 4

New Life Recovery is holding its second annual Rise Up Rally, June 4 at 600 Sargent Dr.

The event begins with dinner at 4 p.m., followed by a silent and live auction at 5 p.m. Then at 6 p.m. there will be testimonies and entertainment.

The cost is $10 and there will be a grand prize giveaway of a one-week stay at a private beach house in Panama City, Florida.

The rally is an annual fundraiser, bringing faith-based programs together to raise awareness about addiction and highlight the available local resources.

For more information, contact Julie Boswell at 573-944-4010.

