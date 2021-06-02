New Life Recovery to hold Rise Up Rally, Saturday

New Life Recovery is holding its first Rise Up Rally, June 5 at 600 Sargent Dr.

The event begins with dinner at 4 p.m., catered by John 3:16 Ministries, followed by a silent and live auction at 5 p.m. Then at 6 p.m. there will be testimonies and entertainment.

The cost is $10 and there will be a grand prize giveaway of a 75-inch Samsung flat screen television.

Corporate sponsorships are available as well as tables for VIP experience.

For more information contact Ryan Boswell at 573-330-4302, Curtis Cureton at 573-783-1122 or Charlie Crawford at 573-440-4844. You can also email questions to NLRecoveryorg@gmail.com or find them on Facebook at New Life Recovery.

