New Madrid fault area of Missouri continues to face uncertain recovery if a major earthquake strikes

Missouri is the third largest market for earthquake insurance among the states, exceeded only by California and Washington. However, over the last 20 years, the earthquake insurance market has significantly contracted, with many insurers leaving the market entirely, while others refuse to issue new policies in the New Madrid area. Even among those insurers still willing to sell coverage, stricter underwriting standards make some types of dwellings ineligible for coverage. Those who can obtain coverage find they are required to “self-insure” to a much greater extent than in the past. Deductibles up to 20 percent of the dwelling value are not uncommon, and “stacked” deductibles are often applied separately to the dwelling and contents.

While coverage has contracted, the price of coverage has increased significantly, in some instances by more than 500 percent in some counties over the last 15 years. Coverage has become significantly less available and less affordable in the areas that require it most.