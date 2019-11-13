If you don’t see it at your local branch, ask your librarian to order it for you (or you can go to our online catalogue and place a hold on the item yourself). Remember, a library card is free.
Fiction
- Clark, Mary Higgins. Kiss the Girls and Make them Cry
- Eberhart, Mignon G. Murder by an Aristocrat
- Fisher, Suzanne Woods. Stitches in Time (The Deacon’s Family, 2)
- Gappah, Petina. Out of Darkness, Shining Light
- Gerritsen, Tess. The Shape of Night
- Giesler, Andy. The Nothing Within (Science Fiction/Fantasy)
- Harris, Robert. The Second Sleep
- Johnson, Liz. A Glitter of Gold
- Kinsella, Sophie. Christmas Shopaholic
- Koestler, Arthur. Darkness at noon (Phillip Boehm translation)
- Krueger, William Kent. Iron Lake (The first in the series)
- Lyons, Jenn. The Name of all Things (Science Fiction/Fantasy)
- McKevett, G.A. Murder in the Corn Maze: A Granny Reid Mystery
- Meyer, Nicholas. The Adventures of the Peculiar Protocols
- Wright, Julie. Glass Slippers, Ever After, and Me
Mass Market Paperbacks
- Gabaldon, Diana. An Echo in the Bone
- Gabaldon, Diana. The Fiery Cross
- Harris, Charlaine. Dead to the World: A Sookie Stackhouse Novel
Large Print
- Bush, Nancy. The Killing Game
- Coble, Colleen. Strands of Truth
- Gear, W. Michael. Flight of the Hawk: The Plains (A Novel of the American West, 2)
- Hunt, Angela. King’s Shadow
- Mitchell, Siri. State of Lies
- Peterson, Tracie. What Comes My Way (Brookstone Brides, 3)
Non-Fiction
- Askwith, Richard. Unbreakable: The Woman who Defied the Nazis in the World’s Most Dangerous Horse Race
- Benson, Peter. Woodland Whittling
- Bilott, Robert. Exposure: Poisoned Water, Corporate Greed, and One Lawyer’s Twenty-Year Battle Against Dupont (the book on which the new movie “Dark Waters” is based)
- Behe, Michael J. Darwin Devolves
- Blevins, Brooks. The Conflicted Ozarks: A History of the Ozarks, Vol. 2
- Kennon, Tom. A Canoeing and Kayaking Guide to the Ozarks
- Rice, Susan. Tough Love: My Story of the Things Worth Fighting For
- Thomson, Mike. Syria’s Secret Library: Reading and Redemption in a Town Under Siege
- Wilson, Edward O. (ed.). From So Simple a Beginning: The Four Great Books of Charles Darwin (The Voyage of the Beagle; On the Origin of Species; The Descent of Man; and The Expression of the Emotions in Man and Animals)
J Fiction/Non-Fiction
- Flanagan, John The Siege of Macindaw (Ranger’s Apprentice, 6)
- Flanagan, John. Erak’s Ransom (Ranger’s Apprentice, 7)
- Forman, M.L. The Axe of Sundering (Adventures Wanted, 5)
- Lasky, Katherine. The Keepers of the Keys (Bears of the Ice,3)
- O’Connor, Jim. What was the Battle of Gettysburg?
- Pinkney, Andrea Davis. With the Might of Angels: Hadley, Virginia, 1954—The Diary of Dawnie Rae Johnson (Dear America)
- Stewart, Trenton Lee. The Mysterious Benedict Society: Mr. Benedict’s Book of Perplexing Puzzles, Elusive Enigmas and Curious Conundrums
- Stewart, Trenton Lee. The Mysterious Benedict Society and the Prisoner’s Dilemma (#3 of series)
Video (DVD)
- All I want for Christmas
- The Andy Griffith Show
- Bonanza, Volume 5
- The Bounty Hunter (Jennifer Aniston)
- Captain America: The Winter Soldier
- Christmas in Canaan (Hallmark)
- Clear and Present Danger (Harrison Ford)
- The Gods Must be Crazy, 1 and 2
- Three Coins in the Fountain
