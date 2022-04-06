New materials in Ozark Regional Library System (copy)

If you don’t see it at your local branch, ask your librarian to order it for you (or you can go to our online catalog and place a hold on the item yourself). Remember, a library card is free.
Fiction
- Abu-Jaber, Diana. Fencing With the King
- Black, Cara. Murder at the Porte de Versailles
- Cambron, Kristy. The Paris Dressmaker
- Evanovich, Janet. The Recovery Agent
- Gladstone, Max. Last Exit
- Greaney, Mark. Sierra Six
- Hooper, Elise. Angels of the Pacific
- Jance, J. A. Nothing to Lose
- Klein, Libby. Antique Auctions Are Murder
- Maas, Sarah J. House of Sky and Breath
- Pandian, Gigi. Under Lock & Skeleton Key
- Preston, Douglas, & Lincoln Child. Diablo Mesa
- Raman, R. V. A Dire Isle
- Ross, Rebecca. A River Enchanted
- Runcie, James. The Great Passion
- Segura, Alex. Secret Identity
- Sharma, Nisha. Dating Dr. Dil
- Sutanto, Jesse Q. Four Aunties and a Wedding
- Swanson, Peter. Nine Lives
- Tyler, Anne. French Braid
Non-Fiction
- Barr, William P. One Damn Thing After Another: Memoirs of an Attorney General
- Coughlin, Sandy. Big Boards for Big Families: Healthy, Wholesome Charcuterie Boards and Food Spread Recipes That Bring Everyone Around the Table
- Davis, Jack E. The Bald Eagle: The Impossible Journey of America’s Bird
- Fitzgerald, Matt, & Ben Rosario. Run Like a Pro (Even If You’re Slow)
- Freemen, Philip. Hannibal: Rome’s Greatest Enemy
- Steele, Lisa. The Fresh Eggs Daily Cookbook: Over 100 Fabulous Recipes to Use Eggs in Unexpected Ways
J Fiction/Non-Fiction
- Atherton, David. Bake, Make & Learn to Cook
- Cacciapuoti, Aurora. Let’s Learn Japanese: First Words for Everyone
- Castellanos, Alexis. Isla to Island
- Cisneros, Ernesto. Falling Short
- Gonzales, Ralfka. Mi Primer Libro de Dichos: My First Book of Proverbs
- Hay, Sam. Happily Ever After Rescue Team
- Lasky, Kathryn. The Secret of Glendunny: The Haunting
- Springstubb, Tricia. The Most Perfect Thing in the Universe
- Wade, Jess. Nano: The Spectacular Science of the Very (Very) Small
Picture Books
- Barnett, Mac. Extra Yarn
- Bausum, Ann. Moonbeams: A Lullaby of the Phases of the Moon
- Berger, Carin. Good Night! Good Night!
- Dahl, Roald. Opposites
- Deenihan, Jamie L. B. When Grandpa Gives You a Toolbox
- Ford, Gilbert. The Marvelous Thing That Came from a Spring
- Hale, Shannon. Pretty Perfect Kitty Corn
- Harrison, David L. The Dirt Book: Poems About Animals That Live Beneath Our Feet
Video (DVD)
- All Creatures Great and Small Season 2
- Call of the Midwife: Season Ten
- Dune
- Laura Ingalls Wilder: Prairie to Page
- Soul
YA Fiction/Non-fiction
- Acampora, Paul. In Honor of Broken Things
- Barnhill, Kelly. The Ogress and the Orphans
- Peterson, J. C. Being Mary Bennet
- Sepetys, Ruta. I Must Betray You