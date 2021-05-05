 Skip to main content
New materials in Ozark Regional Library system (copy)
New materials in Ozark Regional Library system (copy)

Ozark Regional Library

The Ozark Regional Library, Fredericktown Branch is located at 115 S. Main St.

If you don’t see it at your local branch, ask your librarian to order it for you (or you can go to our online catalogue and place a hold on the item yourself). Remember, a library card is free.

Fiction

  • Baldacci, David. A Gambling Man
  • Dietrich, Sean. The Incredible Winston Browne
  • Graff, Andrew J. Raft of Stars
  • Harris, C.S. What the Devil Knows
  • Hitchcock, Grace. My Dear Miss Dupré  (American Royalty, Book 1)
  • Hopkins, Pauline. Of One Blood
  • Little, Elizabeth. Pretty as a Picture
  • Margolin, Phillip. A Matter of Life and Death
  • Martin, Madeline. The Last Bookshop in London
  • Massey, Sujata. India Gray
  • Miller, Timothy. The Strange Case of Eliza Doolittle
  • Pearsall, Shelley. Things Seen from Above
  • Rowland, Lara Joh. Portrait of Peril
  • Willan, Jane. The Shadow of Death

Large Print

  • Callan, Frank. Return to Blood Creek (Western)
  • Lloyd, Catherine. Death Comes to the Rectory (A Kurland St. Mary Mystery
  • Rodman, Liza and Jennifer Jordan. The Babysitter: My Summers with a Serial Killer
  • Sandford, John. Ocean Prey

Non-Fiction

  • Deuchars, Marion. Art Play
  • Dykman, Sara. Bicycling with Butterflies: My 10,201 Mile Journey Following the Monarch Migration
  • Klemp, Nate and Kaley Klemp. The 80/80 Marriage: A New Model for a Happier, Stronger Relationship
  • Mahaffey, James. Atomic Accidents: A History of Nuclear Meltdowns and Disasters
  • Murray, David. Why is My Teenager Feeling Like This?  A Guide for Helping
  • Richardson, Patric with Karin B. Miller. Laundry Love: Finding Joy in a Common Chore
  • Solzhenitsyn, Alexander. Warning to the West
  • Wigen, Karen and Caroline Winterer (eds.) Time in Maps: From the Age of Discovery to Our Digital Era

YA Fiction/Non-Fiction

  • Heiligman, Deborah. Torpedoed: The True Story of the World War II Sinking of “The Children’s Ship”
  • Murry, David. Why Am I Feeling Like This? A Teen’s Guide to Freedom from Anxiety and Depression
  • Petersen, David. Mouse Guard, Winter 1152 (Graphic novel)
  •  Spiegelman, Art. The Complete Maus (Graphic novel)

J Fiction/Non-Fiction

  • Ard, Catherine. Let’s Play Outdoors! Exploring Nature for Children (Illustrated by Carla McRae)
  • Applegate, Katherine. The Last (Endling, Book 1)
  • Bestard, Aina. How Life on Earth Began: Fossils, Dinosaurs, The First Humans
  • Chitu, Adina and Elenia Beretta. Tasty Treats: Easy Cooking for Children
  • Cline-Ransome, Lesa. Leaving Lymon
  • Erre, Fabrice. Magical History Tour: The Great Wall of China
  • Henkes, Kevin. Billy Miller Makes a Wish
  • Levithan, David. The Mysterious Disappearance of Aidan S.
  • Woltz, Anna. Talking to Alaska

Picture Books

  • Churin, Nancy. Beautiful Shades of Brown: The Art of Laura Wheeler Waring (Illustrated by Felicia Marshall)
  • Hoyt, Megan and Iacopo Bruno. Bartali’s Bicycle: The True Story of Gino Bartali, Italy’s Secret Hero
  • Mangal, Mélina. Jayden’s Impossible Garden (illustrated by Ken Daley)
  • Rinker, Sherri Duskey and Tony Fucile. It’s So quiet—A Not-Quite-Going-to-Bed Book (Donated in honor of Dr. Ralph S. Spitzmiller)

Video (DVD)

  • Get Smart (Steve Carell, Anne Hathaway)
  • Guardians of the Highlands (animated, with Sean Connery)
  • Invictus (Morgan Freeman, Matt Damon)
  • Jumper
  • Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood: Would You Be Mine Collections (30 episodes from 1979-2001)
