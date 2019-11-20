If you don’t see it at your local branch, ask your librarian to order it for you (or you can go to our online catalogue and place a hold on the item yourself). Remember, a library card is free.
Fiction
- Arlen, Tessa. Poppy Redfern and the Midnight Murders (A Woman of World War II Mystery)
- Deutermann, P.T. The Nugget
- Goddard, Elizabeth. Always Look Twice
- Grimes, Martha. The Old Success: A Richard Jury Mystery
- Hughes, Anita. Christmas in Vermont
- Kanon, Joseph. The Accomplice
- Locke, Attica. Heaven, My Home (A Highway 59 Novel)
- Morgenstern, Erin. The Starless Sea
- Naigle, Nancy. Christmas Angels
- Nelson, Colleen. Harvey Comes Home
- Rowland, Alexandra. A Choir of Lies
- Sandford, John. Bloody Genius
- Scott, Regina. A Distance too Grand
- Wick, Lori. Sophie’s Heart (Replacement)
Large Print Fiction/Non-Fiction
- Berenson , Laurien. Here Comes Santa Paws: A Melanie Travis Canine Mystery
- Bunn, Davis. Unscripted
- Camilleri, Andrea. The Other End of the Line: An Inspector Montalbano Mystery
- Dillow, Gordon. Fire in the Sky: Cosmic Collisions, Killer Asteroids, and the Race to Defend the Earth
- Lee, Tosca. A Single Light
- Sheehy, Bill. Treachery at Baynes Springs (Linford Westerns)
- Tregarth, Jack. Kiowa Rising (Linford Westerns)
Non-Fiction
- Ahmad, Dohra. The Penguin Book of Migration Literature
- Anshel, Jeffrey. What You Must Know About Dry Eye: How to Prevent, Stop, or Reverse Dry Eye Disease
- Brands, H.W. Dreams of El Dorado: A History of the American West
- Curzon, Julian. The Great Cyclone at St Louis and East St. Louis, May 27, 1896
- Krieger, Ellie. Whole in One: Complete, Healthy Meals in a Single Pot, Sheet Pan, or Skillet
- Mole, Tom. The Secret Life of Books— and Why they Mean More Than Words
- Orlin, Ben. Change is the Only Constant: The Wisdom of Calculus in a Madcap World
- Shakespeare, William. The Complete Sonnets and Poems (The Oxford Shakespeare)
- Timeless Recipes: Vulcan Assembly of God, 65th Anniversary Cookbook
- Zheutlin, Peter. The Dog Went Over the Mountain: Travels with Albie—an American Journey
J Fiction/Non-Fiction
- Coolidge, Susan. What Katy Did
- DiTerlizzi, Tony and Holly Black. The Field Guide: The Spiderwick Chronicles, 1
- Flanagan, John The Kings of Clonmel (Ranger’s Apprentice, 8)
- Flanagan, John Halt’s Peril (Ranger’s Apprentice, 9)
- Forman, M.L. The Horn of Moran (Adventure Wanted)
- Learn to Draw: Disney Frozen II
- Peretti, Frank. Hangman’s Curse
- Savage, J. Scott. Far World: Water Keep (Book 1)
Picture Books
- Citro, Asia. Pigeon Math (illustrated by Richard Watson)
- Lies, Brian. Bats at the Library
- McDivitt, Linsey. Nature’s Friend: The Gwen Frostic Story (illustrated by Eileen Ryan Ewen)
- de Regil, Tania. A New Home
- Viva, Frank. A Trip to the Volcano with Mouse
Video
- Blue Collar Comedy Tour
- Catch and Release
- Garage Sale Mystery, Collection 3
- Hart to Hart, Season 1
- Pompeii: The Last Day
- Spectre—007
- Spiderman Far From Home
- Time Bandits (John Cleese, Sean Connery and Shelley Duvall)
