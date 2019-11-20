{{featured_button_text}}
New library materials

The Ozark Regional Library, Fredericktown Branch is located at 115 S. Main St.

 Democrat News file photo

If you don’t see it at your local branch, ask your librarian to order it for you (or you can go to our online catalogue and place a hold on the item yourself).  Remember, a library card is free.

Fiction

  • Arlen, Tessa. Poppy Redfern and the Midnight Murders (A Woman of World War II Mystery)
  • Deutermann, P.T. The Nugget
  • Goddard, Elizabeth. Always Look Twice
  • Grimes, Martha. The Old Success: A Richard Jury Mystery
  • Hughes, Anita. Christmas in Vermont
  • Kanon, Joseph. The Accomplice
  • Locke, Attica. Heaven, My Home (A Highway 59 Novel)
  • Morgenstern, Erin. The Starless Sea
  • Naigle, Nancy. Christmas Angels
  • Nelson, Colleen. Harvey Comes Home
  • Rowland, Alexandra. A Choir of Lies
  • Sandford, John. Bloody Genius
  • Scott, Regina. A Distance too Grand
  • Wick, Lori. Sophie’s Heart (Replacement)

Large Print Fiction/Non-Fiction

  • Berenson , Laurien. Here Comes Santa Paws: A Melanie Travis Canine Mystery
  • Bunn, Davis. Unscripted
  • Camilleri, Andrea. The Other End of the Line: An Inspector Montalbano Mystery
  • Dillow, Gordon. Fire in the Sky: Cosmic Collisions, Killer Asteroids, and the Race to Defend the Earth
  • Lee, Tosca. A Single Light
  • Sheehy, Bill. Treachery at Baynes Springs (Linford Westerns)
  • Tregarth, Jack. Kiowa Rising (Linford Westerns)

Non-Fiction

  • Ahmad, Dohra. The Penguin Book of Migration Literature
  • Anshel, Jeffrey. What You Must Know About Dry Eye: How to Prevent, Stop, or Reverse Dry Eye Disease
  • Brands, H.W. Dreams of El Dorado: A History of the American West
  • Curzon, Julian. The Great Cyclone at St Louis and East St. Louis, May 27, 1896
  • Krieger, Ellie. Whole in One: Complete, Healthy Meals in a Single Pot, Sheet Pan, or Skillet
  • Mole, Tom. The Secret Life of Books— and Why they Mean More Than Words
  • Orlin, Ben. Change is the Only Constant: The Wisdom of Calculus in a Madcap World
  • Shakespeare, William. The Complete Sonnets and Poems (The Oxford Shakespeare)
  • Timeless Recipes: Vulcan Assembly of God, 65th Anniversary Cookbook
  • Zheutlin, Peter. The Dog Went Over the Mountain: Travels with Albie—an American Journey
J Fiction/Non-Fiction

  • Coolidge, Susan. What Katy Did
  • DiTerlizzi, Tony and Holly Black. The Field Guide: The Spiderwick Chronicles, 1
  • Flanagan, John The Kings of Clonmel (Ranger’s Apprentice, 8)
  • Flanagan, John Halt’s Peril (Ranger’s Apprentice, 9)
  • Forman, M.L. The Horn of Moran (Adventure Wanted)
  • Learn to Draw: Disney Frozen II
  • Peretti, Frank. Hangman’s Curse
  • Savage, J. Scott. Far World: Water Keep (Book 1)

Picture Books

  • Citro, Asia. Pigeon Math (illustrated by Richard Watson)
  • Lies, Brian. Bats at the Library
  • McDivitt, Linsey. Nature’s Friend: The Gwen Frostic Story (illustrated by Eileen Ryan Ewen)
  • de Regil, Tania. A New Home
  • Viva, Frank. A Trip to the Volcano with Mouse

Video

  • Blue Collar Comedy Tour
  • Catch and Release
  • Garage Sale Mystery, Collection 3
  • Hart to Hart, Season 1
  • Pompeii: The Last Day
  • Spectre—007
  • Spiderman Far From Home
  • Time Bandits (John Cleese, Sean Connery and Shelley Duvall)

