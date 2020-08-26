 Skip to main content
New Materials in Ozark Regional Library System
New library materials

The Ozark Regional Library, Fredericktown Branch is located at 115 S. Main St. It will be closed until further notice.

 Democrat News file photo

If you don’t see it at your local branch, ask your librarian to order it for you (or you can go to our online catalogue and place a hold on the item yourself). Remember, a library card is free.

Fiction

  • Bennett, Brit. The Vanishing Half
  • Delany, Vicki. Tea and Treachery
  • Donoghue, Emma. The Pull of the Stars
  • Feldman, Ellen. Paris Never Leaves You
  • Hooper, Elise. Fast Girls: A Novel of the 1936 Olympic Team
  • Kozloff, Sarah. A Broken Queen (Nine Realms, 3)
  • Kreuger, William Kent. Vermilion Drift
  • Macomber, Debbie. A Walk Along the Beach
  • McElwain, Julie. A Twist in Time
  • Montclair, Allison. A Royal Affair: A Sparks Bainbridge Mystery
  • Mosse, Kate. The Burning Chambers
  • Patterson, James and Richard DiLallo. The Midwife Murders
  • Phoenix, Michele. Fragments of Light
  • Roberts, Joel Townsley. The Red Right Hand (Otto Penzler Presents American Mystery Classics)
  • Woods, Stuart. Choppy Water

Mass Market Paperback

  • Salvatore, R.A. Servant of the Shard (The Sellswords, 1)
  • Sandford, John Rough Country

Non-Fiction

  • Brown, Rae Linda. The Heart of a Woman: The Life and Music of Florence B. Price
  • Golper, Zachary. Bien Cuit: The Art of Bread
  • Demara,  Fred. Eating on the Run: Survival Foraging
  • Dolin, Eric Jay. A Furious Sky: The Five-Hundred-Year History of America’s Hurricanes
  • Frankl, Viktor E. Yes to Life—in Spite of Everything
  • Freeman, Philip. Celtic Mythology: Tales of Gods, Goddesses, and Heroes
  • Jenkins, Morgan. Wandering in Strange Lands: A Daughter of the Great Migration Reclaims Her Roots
  • Louer, Laurence. Sunnis and Shi’a: A Political History
  • Penn, Thomas. The Brothers York: A Royal Tragedy
  • Photo History of Wayne County (Given in Memory of Judy Walkes Cloyd)
  • Rhodes, Sherry. The Parent’s Complete Guide: What to Teach, How and When to Teach it
  • The Tile Book: History, Pattern, Design (with an introduction by Terry Bloxham)

J Fiction/Non-Fiction

  • Barton, Bethany. I’m Trying to Love Rocks
  • Burns, Loree Griffin. You’re Invited to a Moth Ball: A Nighttime Insect Celebration (Photography by Ellen Harasimowicz)
  • Davidson, Lauren. The Backyard Bug Book for Kids
  • DeSaix, Deborah Durland and Karen Gray Ruelle. Peter’s War: A Boy’s True Story of Survival in World War II Europe
  • Lowery, Mike. Everything Awesome about Dinosaurs and Other Prehistoric Beasts!
  • McDonald, Megan. Judy Moody Saves the World (#3)
  • McDonald, Megan. Judy Moody Predicts the Future (#4)
  • McKellar, Danica. The Times Machine! Learn Multiplication and Division…Like, Yesterday!
  • Smithsonian: History: The Past as You’ve Never Seen It Before

YA Fiction

  • Meyer, Stephanie. Midnight Sun

Picture Books

  • Brown, Monica. Sharuko: Peruvian Archaeologist, Julio C. Tello
  • Dubuc, Marianne. The Fish and the Cat
  • Dubuc, Marianne. Mr. Postmouse’s Rounds
  • Gall, Chris. Jumbo: The Making of the Boeing 747
  • Loney, Andrea J. Double Bass Blues (Illustrated by Rudy Gutierrez)
  • Wahl, Phoebe. The Blue House
