New Materials in Ozark Regional Library System

If you don’t see it at your local branch, ask your librarian to order it for you (or you can go to our online catalogue and place a hold on the item yourself). Remember, a library card is free.
Fiction
- Bennett, Brit. The Vanishing Half
- Delany, Vicki. Tea and Treachery
- Donoghue, Emma. The Pull of the Stars
- Feldman, Ellen. Paris Never Leaves You
- Hooper, Elise. Fast Girls: A Novel of the 1936 Olympic Team
- Kozloff, Sarah. A Broken Queen (Nine Realms, 3)
- Kreuger, William Kent. Vermilion Drift
- Macomber, Debbie. A Walk Along the Beach
- McElwain, Julie. A Twist in Time
- Montclair, Allison. A Royal Affair: A Sparks Bainbridge Mystery
- Mosse, Kate. The Burning Chambers
- Patterson, James and Richard DiLallo. The Midwife Murders
- Phoenix, Michele. Fragments of Light
- Roberts, Joel Townsley. The Red Right Hand (Otto Penzler Presents American Mystery Classics)
- Woods, Stuart. Choppy Water
Mass Market Paperback
- Salvatore, R.A. Servant of the Shard (The Sellswords, 1)
- Sandford, John Rough Country
Non-Fiction
- Brown, Rae Linda. The Heart of a Woman: The Life and Music of Florence B. Price
- Golper, Zachary. Bien Cuit: The Art of Bread
- Demara, Fred. Eating on the Run: Survival Foraging
- Dolin, Eric Jay. A Furious Sky: The Five-Hundred-Year History of America’s Hurricanes
- Frankl, Viktor E. Yes to Life—in Spite of Everything
- Freeman, Philip. Celtic Mythology: Tales of Gods, Goddesses, and Heroes
- Jenkins, Morgan. Wandering in Strange Lands: A Daughter of the Great Migration Reclaims Her Roots
- Louer, Laurence. Sunnis and Shi’a: A Political History
- Penn, Thomas. The Brothers York: A Royal Tragedy
- Photo History of Wayne County (Given in Memory of Judy Walkes Cloyd)
- Rhodes, Sherry. The Parent’s Complete Guide: What to Teach, How and When to Teach it
- The Tile Book: History, Pattern, Design (with an introduction by Terry Bloxham)
J Fiction/Non-Fiction
- Barton, Bethany. I’m Trying to Love Rocks
- Burns, Loree Griffin. You’re Invited to a Moth Ball: A Nighttime Insect Celebration (Photography by Ellen Harasimowicz)
- Davidson, Lauren. The Backyard Bug Book for Kids
- DeSaix, Deborah Durland and Karen Gray Ruelle. Peter’s War: A Boy’s True Story of Survival in World War II Europe
- Lowery, Mike. Everything Awesome about Dinosaurs and Other Prehistoric Beasts!
- McDonald, Megan. Judy Moody Saves the World (#3)
- McDonald, Megan. Judy Moody Predicts the Future (#4)
- McKellar, Danica. The Times Machine! Learn Multiplication and Division…Like, Yesterday!
- Smithsonian: History: The Past as You’ve Never Seen It Before
YA Fiction
- Meyer, Stephanie. Midnight Sun
Picture Books
- Brown, Monica. Sharuko: Peruvian Archaeologist, Julio C. Tello
- Dubuc, Marianne. The Fish and the Cat
- Dubuc, Marianne. Mr. Postmouse’s Rounds
- Gall, Chris. Jumbo: The Making of the Boeing 747
- Loney, Andrea J. Double Bass Blues (Illustrated by Rudy Gutierrez)
- Wahl, Phoebe. The Blue House
