New Materials in Ozark Regional Library System

You may place holds on items at any of our branches by going to our catalogue webpage (catalogue.ozarkregional.org), and we will notify you when the item is ready for you. Or call us, and we’ll help you find the items you need and place holds for you. Remember, a library card is free.
Fiction
- Agresti, Aimee. The Summer Set
- Ballard, Mignon F. Hark! The Herald Angel Screamed
- Chiaverini, Jennifer. Mrs. Lincoln’s Sisters
- Coley, Lucy. The Guest List
- Connelly, Michael. Fair Warning
- Goldberg, Lee. Fake Truth
- Jance, J.A. Credible Threat: An Ali Reynolds Mystery
- King, Laurie R. Riviera Gold
- Maden, Mike. Firing Point: Tom Clancy, a Jack Ryan Jr. Novel
- Martin, Charles. The Water Keeper
- Murphy, Shirley Rousseau. Cat Deck the Halls: A Joe Grey Mystery
- Woods, Stuart. Bombshell
Non-Fiction
- Battistella, Edwin L. Dangerous Crooked Scoundrels: Insulting the President, from Washington to Trump
- Bolles, Richard N. What Color is Your Parachute? –Job-Hunter’s Workbook
- Civil Service Exam Study Guide (Test Prep Books)
- Dunn, Georgia. Breaking Cat News: Cats Reporting on the News that Matters to Cats (Cartoons)
- Gewen, Barry. The Inevitability of Tragedy: Henry Kissinger and His World
- Kenrick, Paul. A History of Plants in Fifty Fossils
- Meltzer, Brad and Josh Mensch. The Lincoln Conspiracy: The Secret Plot to Kill America’s 16th President—and Why it Failed
- Oswald, Joe. Vocabulary for Champions: Over 2,000 Words and Activities to Improve Your Reading, Writing, Speaking, Test-Taking, and Resume-Building Skills
- Stanlis, Peter J. (ed.). The Best of Burke: Selected Writings and Speeches of Edmund Burke
- Tyson, Eric. Paying for College (For Dummies Series)
- Walsh, Kathy. Eliminating the Gobbledygook: Secrets to Writing Plain Language Procedures
J Fiction/Non-Fiction
- Beaty, Andrea. Iggy Peck and the Mysterious Mansion (Illustrations by David Roberts)
- Ecton, Emily. The Great Pet Heist
- Fry, Rosalie K. Secret of the Ron Mor Skerry
- Hapka, Catherine. The Camping Trip (an Early Reader, illustrated by Anne Kennedy)
- Lee, Lyla. Mindy Kim and the Birthday Puppy (Illustrated by Dung Ho)
- Osborne, Mary Pope. Merlin Missions (Magic Treehouse series: Dogs in the Dead of Night)
YA Fiction
- Collins, Suzanne. The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes
Picture Books
- Buhrman-Deever, Susannah. If You Take Away the Otter (Illustrated by Matthew Trueman
- Fishman, Seth. The Ocean in Your Bathtub (Illustrated by Isabel Greenberg)
- Gag, Wanda. Millions of Cats
- Trasler, Janee. Frog Meets Dog
- Weightman, Magnus. All Along the River
DVD
- Arthur’s Club Rules
- Heartland, Season 12
- Giggle, Giggle, Quack and more funny favorites
- The Great Courses: How the Stock Market Works (with Professor Ramon P. DeGennaro, University of Tennessee, Knoxville)
- The Great Courses: The Entrepreneur’s Toolkit (with Professor Michael G. Goldsby, Ball State University)
- The Great Courses: Financial Literacy: Finding Your Way in the Financial Markets (with Professor Connell Fullenkamp, Duke University)
- The Shadow Riders (Tom Selleck)
- Smurfs: The Lost Village
- Tootsie (Dustin Hoffman)
