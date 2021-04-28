New Materials in Ozark Regional Library system

If you don’t see it at your local branch, ask your librarian to order it for you (or you can go to our online catalogue and place a hold on the item yourself). Remember, a library card is free.
Fiction
• Archer, Jeffrey. Turn a Blind Eye
• Brooks, Malcom. Cloudmaker
• Davies, Carys. The Mission House
• Durst, Sarah Beth. The Bone Maker
• Goddard, Elizabeth. Present Danger (Rocky Mountain Courage)
• Hillerman, Anne. Stargazer
• Lawhon, Ariel. Flight of Dreams
• Margolin, Phillip. The Third Victim
• Munier, Paula. The Hiding Place
• Murakami, Haruki. First Person Singular
• Ogden, Aimee. Sun-Daughters, Sea-Daughters (Fantasy)
• Novak, Brenda. The Bookstore on the Beach
• Sandford, John. Ocean Prey
• Scottoline, Lisa. Eternal
• Willan, Jane. The Hour of Death
Large Print
• Graves, Sarah. Death by Chocolate Snickerdoodle
• Koontz, Dean. The Other Emily
• Lorr, Benjamin. The Secret Life of Groceries: The Dark Miracle of the American Supermarket
Non-Fiction
• Ashwell, Rachel. Painted Stories: Vintage, Decorating, Thoughts, and Whimsy
• Bonning-Gould, Krissy. The Outdoor Toddler Activity Book
• Brown, Antony. Poisoned at the Priory: The Notorious Death of Charles Bravo (True Crime)
• Currell, David. Puppets and Puppet Theatre
• Flanders, Judith. The Victorian City: Everyday Life in Dickens’ London
• Hand, Sarah. Papier-Mache: A Step-by-step Guide to Creating More than a Dozen Adorable Projects!
• Koch, Kathy. 8 Great Smarts: Discover and Nurture your Child’s Intelligences
• Phoenix, Jess. Ms. Adventure: My Wild Explorations in Science, Lava, and Life
• Robertson, Ritchie. The Enlightenment: The Pursuit of Happiness, 1680-1790
• Sen, Paul. Einstein’s Fridge: How the Difference Between Hot and Cold Explains the Universe
YA Fiction/Non-Fiction
• Lowery, Lois. The Giver (The graphic novel adaptation by P. Craig Russell)
• Moore, Kate. The Radium Girls: The Dark Story of America’s Shining Women
• Novik, Naomi. League of Dragons (Book 9)
• Tougias, Michael J. and Alison O’Leary. Attacked at Sea: The True World War II Story of a Family’s Fight for Survival (True Rescue Series)
• Treuer, Anton. Everything You Wanted to Know About Indians But Were Afraid to Ask
J Fiction/Non-Fiction
• Andrews, Kim. Exploring Nature: Activity Book for Kids
• Applegate, Katherine. The Only (Endling, 3)
• August, John. Arlo Finch in the Lake of the Moon (second in series)
• Grahame, Kenneth. The Wind in the Willows
• Hutchison, Gary. The Ambassador and the Touchperson: A Folk Tale about the Little People of the Ozark Mountain
• Laskow, Sarah. History of Mermaids
• Nesbit, E. The Railway Children
• Pilkey, Dav. Dog Man: Mothering Heights
• Tales of Japan: Traditional Stories of Monsters and Magic (Illustrated by Kotaro Chiba)
Video (DVD)
• 10 Movie Family Adventure Pack (Including Snowbound, Castle Rock, Lassie, River’s End and The Journey)
• The Best of “Where on Earth is Carmen Sandiego?”
• Date Night
• Doctor Who: The Power of the Daleks (Animation, BBC)
• Friends, Season 2
• Mr. Rogers’ Neighborhood: Mister Rogers and Making Mistakes
• My Brother Tom, Part 1 and 2 (Gordon Jackson)
• Princess Mononoke (Hayao Miyazaki)