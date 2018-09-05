If you don’t see it at your local branch, ask your librarian to order it for you (or you can go to our online catalogue and place a hold on the item yourself). Remember, a library card is free!
Fiction
- Atkins, Lucy. The Night Visitor
- Brown, Eric. Murder Takes a Turn: A Langham and Dupré Mystery
- Cotterill, Colin. Don’t Eat Me
- Dunn, Carola. The Corpse at the Crystal Palace
- Foster, Alan Dean. Relic (Science Fiction/Fantasy)
- Freeman, Dianne. A Lady’s Guide to Etiquette and Murder: A Countess of Harleigh Mystery
- Joy, David. The Line That Held Us
- Kwon, R.D. The Incendiaries
- Macneal, Susan Elia. The Prisoner in the Castle: A Maggie Hope Mystery
- Marston, Edward. Fugitive From the Grave
- Montefiore, Santa. The Secret of the Irish Castle
- Redmond, Heather. A Tale of Two Murders— A Dickens of a Crime
- Slaughter, Karin. Pieces of Her
- Walsh, Rosie. Ghosted
Large Print
- Brunstetter, Wanda. The Hope Jar
- Camden, Elizabeth. A Daring Venture
- Eason, Lynette. Called to Protect
- Markert, James. What Blooms from Dust
- Pronzini, Bill. Give-A-Damn Jones
- Spalding, Linda. A Reckoning
Non-Fiction
- Achterberg, Cara Sue. Another Good Dog: One Family and Fifty Foster Dogs
- Anderson, Sam. Boom Town: The Fantastical Saga of Oklahoma City, Its Chaotic Founding, Its Apocalyptic Weather, Its Purloined Basketball Team, and the Dream of Becoming a World-Class Metropolis
- Gregory, Alice. Nodding Off: The Science of Sleep from Cradle to Grave
- McAlary, Brooke. Simple Living for a Frantic
- McQuain and Stanley Malless. Coined by Shakespeare: Words and Meanings First Penned by the Bard
- Rosling, Hans with Ula Rosing and Anna Rosling Ronnlund. Factfulness: Ten Reasons We’re Wrong About the World—and Why things Are Better than you Think
- Snyder, Carla. One Pan, Whole Family: 70 Complete Weeknight Meals
- Tooze, Adam. Crashed: How a Decade of Financial Crises Change the World
- Zlatkis, Geninne D. Birds in Watercolor, Collage, and Ink: A Field Guide to Art Techniques and Observing in the Wild
J Fiction/Non-Fiction
- Dee, Barbara. Halfway Normal
- Hernandez, Jaime. The Dragon Slayer: Folktale from Latin America (Toon Graphics)
- Langer, Dana. Siren Sisters
- McKellar, Danica. Do Not Open This Math Book
- Riordan, Rick. The Sea of Monsters (Percy Jackson and the Olympians, 2)
Audio Books (CD)
- Evanovich, Janet and Dorien Kelly. Love in a Nutshell (Read by Lorelei King)
- Harbach, Chad. The Art of Fielding (Read by Holter Graham)
- Hawthorne, Nathaniel. The Scarlet Letter (Read by Dick Hill)
- Johnston, Joan. The Price (Read by Stevie Ray Dallimore)
- Kellerman, Jonathan. Deception (Read by John Rubinstein)
- Kingsbury, Karen. The Chance (Read by January LaVoy)
- Meltzer, Brad. The Fifth Assassin (Read by Scott Brick)
- Spoto, Donald. High Society: The Life of Grace Kelly (Read by George Wilson)
Video (DVD)
- The Best Years of Our Lives (Myrna Loy and Frederic March)
- Christmas Carol (Alastair Sim)
- Close Encounters of the Third Kind
- Dinotopia and Journey to the Center of the Earth
- The Gilmore Girls, Season 4
- The Karate Kid
- Heartland, Season 10
- The Reluctant Astronaut (Don Knots)
