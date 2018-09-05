Subscribe for 17¢ / day
New library materials
The Ozark Regional Library, Fredericktown Branch is located at 115 S. Main St.

 Democrat News file photo

If you don’t see it at your local branch, ask your librarian to order it for you (or you can go to our online catalogue and place a hold on the item yourself).  Remember, a library card is free!

Fiction

  • Atkins, Lucy. The Night Visitor
  • Brown, Eric. Murder Takes a Turn: A Langham and Dupré Mystery
  • Cotterill, Colin. Don’t Eat Me
  • Dunn, Carola. The Corpse at the Crystal Palace
  • Foster, Alan Dean. Relic (Science Fiction/Fantasy)
  • Freeman, Dianne. A Lady’s Guide to Etiquette and Murder: A Countess of Harleigh Mystery
  • Joy, David. The Line That Held Us
  • Kwon, R.D. The Incendiaries
  • Macneal, Susan Elia. The Prisoner in the Castle: A Maggie Hope Mystery
  • Marston, Edward. Fugitive From the Grave
  • Montefiore, Santa. The Secret of the Irish Castle
  • Redmond, Heather. A Tale of Two Murders— A Dickens of a Crime
  • Slaughter, Karin. Pieces of Her
  • Walsh, Rosie. Ghosted

Large Print

  • Brunstetter, Wanda. The Hope Jar
  • Camden, Elizabeth. A Daring Venture
  • Eason, Lynette. Called to Protect
  • Markert, James. What Blooms from Dust
  • Pronzini, Bill. Give-A-Damn Jones
  • Spalding, Linda. A Reckoning

Non-Fiction

  • Achterberg, Cara Sue. Another Good Dog: One Family and Fifty Foster Dogs
  • Anderson, Sam. Boom Town: The Fantastical Saga of Oklahoma City, Its Chaotic Founding, Its Apocalyptic Weather, Its Purloined Basketball Team, and the Dream of Becoming a World-Class Metropolis
  • Gregory, Alice.  Nodding Off: The Science of Sleep from Cradle to Grave
  • McAlary, Brooke. Simple Living for a Frantic
  • McQuain and Stanley Malless. Coined by Shakespeare: Words and Meanings First Penned by the Bard
  • Rosling, Hans with Ula Rosing and Anna Rosling Ronnlund. Factfulness: Ten Reasons We’re Wrong About the World—and Why things Are Better than you Think
  • Snyder, Carla. One Pan, Whole Family: 70 Complete Weeknight Meals
  • Tooze, Adam. Crashed: How a Decade of Financial Crises Change the World
  • Zlatkis, Geninne D. Birds in Watercolor, Collage, and Ink: A Field Guide to Art Techniques and Observing in the Wild

J Fiction/Non-Fiction

  • Dee, Barbara. Halfway Normal
  • Hernandez, Jaime. The Dragon Slayer: Folktale from Latin America (Toon Graphics)
  • Langer, Dana. Siren Sisters
  • McKellar, Danica. Do Not Open This Math Book
  • Riordan, Rick. The Sea of Monsters (Percy Jackson and the Olympians, 2)

Audio Books (CD)

  • Evanovich, Janet and Dorien Kelly. Love in a Nutshell (Read by Lorelei King)
  • Harbach, Chad. The Art of Fielding (Read by Holter Graham)
  • Hawthorne, Nathaniel. The Scarlet Letter (Read by Dick Hill)
  • Johnston, Joan. The Price (Read by Stevie Ray Dallimore)
  • Kellerman, Jonathan. Deception (Read by John Rubinstein)
  • Kingsbury, Karen. The Chance (Read by January LaVoy)
  • Meltzer, Brad. The Fifth Assassin (Read by Scott Brick)
  • Spoto, Donald. High Society: The Life of Grace Kelly (Read by George Wilson)

Video (DVD)

  • The Best Years of Our Lives (Myrna Loy and Frederic March)
  • Christmas Carol (Alastair Sim)
  • Close Encounters of the Third Kind
  • Dinotopia and Journey to the Center of the Earth
  • The Gilmore Girls, Season 4
  • The Karate Kid
  • Heartland, Season 10
  • The Reluctant Astronaut (Don Knots)
