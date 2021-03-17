New materials in Ozark Regional Library system

If you don’t see it at your local branch, ask your librarian to order it for you (or you can go to our online catalogue and place a hold on the item yourself). Remember, a library card is free.
Fiction
• Banks, Russell. Forgone
• Bear, Greg. The Unfinished Land
• Benjamin, Ali. The Smash-Up
• Box, C.J. Dark Sky
• Childs, Laura. Haunted Hibiscus
• Cussler, Clive and Graham Brown. Fast Ice (A Novel from the Numa Files)
• Fluke, Joanne. Triple Chocolate Cheesecake Murder
• Klassen, Julie. A Castaway in Cornwall
• Nguyen, Viet Thanh. The Committed
• St. Amant, Betsy. The Key to Love
• Waugh, Hillary. Last Seen Wearing (Library of Congress Crime Classics)
Large Print
• Johnstone, William W. with J.A. Johnstone. Stand Up and Die (The Jackals)
• Matthews, Cole. The Trail to Devil’s Canyon (Western)
• Shirley, John. Ralph Compton—Broken Rider (The Gunfighter Series)
Mass Market Fiction
• Blake, Deborah. Furbidden Fatality (Catskills Pet Rescue Mystery)
• Flower, Amanda. Farm to Trouble (new Series)
• Quinn, Julia. The Duke and I (Bridgerton)
Non-Fiction
• Carroll, Michael. Envisioning Exoplanets: Searching for Life in the Galaxy (Smithsonian Books)
• Chakraborty, Arup K. and Andrey S. Shaw. Viruses, Pandemics and Immunity
• Dasal, Jennifer. ArtCurious: Stories of the Unexpected, Slightly Odd, and Strangely Wonderful in Art History
• Ennos, Roland. The Age of Wood: Our Most Useful Material and the Construction of Civilization
• Hoare, Jo. You’re on Mute: 101 Tips to Add Zip to your Zoom
• Kirk, Russell. The American Cause
• Lalkhen, Abdul-Ghaaliq. An Anatomy of Pain: How the Body and the Mind Experience and Endure Physical Suffering
• Lucado, Max. Begin Again
• Newitz, Annalee. Four Lost Cities: A Secret History of the Urban Age
• Pang, Amelia. Made in China: A Prisoner, an SOS Letter, and the Hidden Cost of America’s Cheap Goods
• Perlroth, Nicole. This is How They Tell Me the World Ends: The Cyber-Weapons Arms Race
• Widmer, Ted. Lincoln on the Verge: Thirteen Days to Washington
YA Fiction/Non-Fiction
• Bergreen, Laurence and Sara Fray. Seven Voyages: How China’s Treasure Fleet Conquered the Sea
• Deonn, Tracy. Legendborn (Fantasy)
• Novik, Naomi. Victory of Eagles (Science Fiction/Fantasy)
• Synnott, Mark with Hampton Synnott. The Impossible Climb: Alex Honnold, El Capitan, and a Climber’s Life
Picture Books
• Herriot’s, James. Treasury for Children: Warm and Joyful Tales by the Author of All Creatures Great and Small (Illustrated by Ruth Brown and Peter Barrett)
• Higgins, Ryan T. Spring Stinks
• Lee, Dennis. Alligator Pie (Illustrated by Frank Newfeld)
• Shulevitz, Uri. The Treasure
• Wood, Audrey. Silly Sally (Board Book)
Audio Books (CD)
• Dashner, James. The Maze Runner (Read by Mark Deakins)