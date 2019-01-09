Try 1 month for 99¢
New library materials
Buy Now

The Ozark Regional Library, Fredericktown Branch is located at 115 S. Main St.

 Democrat News file photo

If you don’t see it at your local branch, ask your librarian to order it for you (or you can go to our online catalogue and place a hold on the item yourself).  Remember, a library card is free.

Fiction

  • Austin, Lyn. Legacy of Mercy
  • Coble, Colleen. Distant Echoes
  • Farah, Nuruddin. North of Dawn
  • Hannon, Irene. Hidden Peril (Code of Honor series)
  • Jemisin, N.K. How Long ‘Til Black Future Month? (Short Stories—Science Fiction/Fantasy)
  • Hunter, Denise. On Magnolia Lane
  • Kilpack, Josi S. Promises and Primroses (Mayfield Family Series)
  • Scalzi, John. The Collapsing Empire (Science Fiction/Fantasy)
  • Wilson, Teri. The Accidental Beauty Queen
  • Wright, Julie. Lies, Love, and Breakfast at Tiffany’s

Large Print Western

  • Bowers, Terrell L. Hard Trail to Breakneck Pass
  • Graham, Dale. Hangman’s Reach
  • Lynch, Mark P. No Fire Without Smoke
  • Smith, Chris Adam. A Man Called Crow
  • Thorn, Harry Jay. Long Ride to Serenity

Non-Fiction

  • America’s Test Kitchen. Cook it in Your Dutch Oven: 150 Foolproof Recipes Tailor-Made for your Kitchen’s Most Versatile Pot
  • Delbanco, Andrew. The War Before the War: Fugitive Slaves and the Struggle for America’s Soul from the Revolution to the Civil War
  • Launius, Roger D. The Smithsonian History of Space Exploration—from the Ancient World to the Extraterrestrial Future
  •  Pollan, Michael. How to Change Your Mind: What the New Science of Psychedelics Teaches Us about Consciousness, Dying, Addiction, Depression and Transcendence
  • Tinniswood, Adrian. Behind the Throne: A Domestic History of the British Royal Household

YA Fiction/ Non-Fiction

  • Bascomb, Neal. The Grand Escape: The Greatest Prison Breakout of the 20th Century
  • Gates, Mariam. This Moment is Your Life (And So is This One): A Fun and Easy Guide to Mindfulness, Meditation and Yoga
  • Haddix, Margaret Peterson. The Summer of Broken Things
  • Holt, K.A. From You to Me
  • MacKnight, Wendy McLeod. The Frame-Up
  • Maas, Sara J. Kingdom of Ash (A Throne of Glass Novel)
  • Zukerman, Gregory. Rising Above: Inspiring Women in Sports

J Fiction/Non-Fiction

  • Collins, Tim. The Long Lost Secret Diary of the World’s Worst Dinosaur Hunter (Illustrated by Sarah Horne)
  • Frank, Steven B. Class Action
  • Gale, Eric Kahn. Fetches the Grail (The Wizard’s Dog)
  • Hiaasen, Carl. Scat
  • Kelly, Erin Entrada. You Go First
  • Patterson, James and Chris Grabenstein.   Max Einstein: The Genius Experiment
  • Respicio, Mae. The House that Lou Built
  • Schroeder, Lisa. See You on a Starry Night
  • Townsend, Jessica. Wondersmith: The Calling of Morrigan Crow
  • Tubb, Kristin O’Donnell. The Story Collector (A New York Public Library Book)

Picture Books

  • Arnold, Marsha Diane. Galápagos Girl: Galapagueña. (Illustrated by Angela Dominguez)
  • Fulton, Lynn. She Made a Monster: How Mary Shelley Created Frankenstein (Illustrated by Felicita Sala)
  • Hubbard, Rita Lorraine. Hammering for Freedom (illustrated by John Holyfield)
  • Raschka, Chris. Paul Writes (A Letter)
  • Verdick, Elizabeth. Small Walt and Mo the Tow (Illustrated by Marc Rosenthal)

DVD

  • The Durrells in Corfu, Season 3
  • Endeavour, Series 1 and 2
  • Incredibles 2 (Disney)
  • Iron Man
  • Murder She Wrote, Season 1

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments