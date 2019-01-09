If you don’t see it at your local branch, ask your librarian to order it for you (or you can go to our online catalogue and place a hold on the item yourself). Remember, a library card is free.
Fiction
- Austin, Lyn. Legacy of Mercy
- Coble, Colleen. Distant Echoes
- Farah, Nuruddin. North of Dawn
- Hannon, Irene. Hidden Peril (Code of Honor series)
- Jemisin, N.K. How Long ‘Til Black Future Month? (Short Stories—Science Fiction/Fantasy)
- Hunter, Denise. On Magnolia Lane
- Kilpack, Josi S. Promises and Primroses (Mayfield Family Series)
- Scalzi, John. The Collapsing Empire (Science Fiction/Fantasy)
- Wilson, Teri. The Accidental Beauty Queen
- Wright, Julie. Lies, Love, and Breakfast at Tiffany’s
Large Print Western
- Bowers, Terrell L. Hard Trail to Breakneck Pass
- Graham, Dale. Hangman’s Reach
- Lynch, Mark P. No Fire Without Smoke
- Smith, Chris Adam. A Man Called Crow
- Thorn, Harry Jay. Long Ride to Serenity
Non-Fiction
- America’s Test Kitchen. Cook it in Your Dutch Oven: 150 Foolproof Recipes Tailor-Made for your Kitchen’s Most Versatile Pot
- Delbanco, Andrew. The War Before the War: Fugitive Slaves and the Struggle for America’s Soul from the Revolution to the Civil War
- Launius, Roger D. The Smithsonian History of Space Exploration—from the Ancient World to the Extraterrestrial Future
- Pollan, Michael. How to Change Your Mind: What the New Science of Psychedelics Teaches Us about Consciousness, Dying, Addiction, Depression and Transcendence
- Tinniswood, Adrian. Behind the Throne: A Domestic History of the British Royal Household
YA Fiction/ Non-Fiction
- Bascomb, Neal. The Grand Escape: The Greatest Prison Breakout of the 20th Century
- Gates, Mariam. This Moment is Your Life (And So is This One): A Fun and Easy Guide to Mindfulness, Meditation and Yoga
- Haddix, Margaret Peterson. The Summer of Broken Things
- Holt, K.A. From You to Me
- MacKnight, Wendy McLeod. The Frame-Up
- Maas, Sara J. Kingdom of Ash (A Throne of Glass Novel)
- Zukerman, Gregory. Rising Above: Inspiring Women in Sports
J Fiction/Non-Fiction
- Collins, Tim. The Long Lost Secret Diary of the World’s Worst Dinosaur Hunter (Illustrated by Sarah Horne)
- Frank, Steven B. Class Action
- Gale, Eric Kahn. Fetches the Grail (The Wizard’s Dog)
- Hiaasen, Carl. Scat
- Kelly, Erin Entrada. You Go First
- Patterson, James and Chris Grabenstein. Max Einstein: The Genius Experiment
- Respicio, Mae. The House that Lou Built
- Schroeder, Lisa. See You on a Starry Night
- Townsend, Jessica. Wondersmith: The Calling of Morrigan Crow
- Tubb, Kristin O’Donnell. The Story Collector (A New York Public Library Book)
Picture Books
- Arnold, Marsha Diane. Galápagos Girl: Galapagueña. (Illustrated by Angela Dominguez)
- Fulton, Lynn. She Made a Monster: How Mary Shelley Created Frankenstein (Illustrated by Felicita Sala)
- Hubbard, Rita Lorraine. Hammering for Freedom (illustrated by John Holyfield)
- Raschka, Chris. Paul Writes (A Letter)
- Verdick, Elizabeth. Small Walt and Mo the Tow (Illustrated by Marc Rosenthal)
DVD
- The Durrells in Corfu, Season 3
- Endeavour, Series 1 and 2
- Incredibles 2 (Disney)
- Iron Man
- Murder She Wrote, Season 1
