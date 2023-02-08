If you don’t see it at your local branch, ask your librarian to order it for you (or you can go to our online catalog and place a hold on the item yourself). Remember, a library card is free.
Fiction
- Hunter, Denise. Mulberry Hollow
- Hunter, Stephen. The Bullet Garden
- Johnson, Jane. The White Hare
- Khan, Ausma Zehanat. Blackwater Falls
- Koontz, Dean. The House at the End of the World
- Kubica, Mary. Just the Nicest Couple
- Lehane, Con. Murder by Definition
- Leigh, Melinda. Lie to Her
- Ma, Kathryn. The Chinese Groove
- Noblin, Annie England. Christmas in Blue Dog Valley
- Patterson, James & Mike Lupica. The House of Wolves
- Suarez, Daniel. Critical Mass
- Trow, M. J. Breaking the Circle
- Wilson, Shawn. Duplicity
Non-Fiction
- Haass, Richard. The Bill of Obligations: The Ten Habits of Good Citizens
- Hurowitz, Richard. In the Garden of the Righteous: The Heroes Who Risked Their Lives to Save Jews During the Holocaust
- Isaac, Jonathan. Why I Stand
- Kara, Siddharth. Cobalt Red: How the Blood of the Congo Powers Our Lives
- Keltner, Dacher. Awe: The New Science of Everyday Wonder and How It Can Transform Your Life
- Kidder, Tracy. Rough Sleepers: Dr. Jim O’Connell’s Urgent Mission to Bring Healing to Homeless People
- Marsh, Henry. And Finally: Matters of Life and Death
- Megale, S. C. Hockey’s Hidden Gods: The Untold Story of a Paralympic Miracle on Ice
- Mortillaro, Nicole. 2023 Night Sky Almanac: A Month-by-Month Guide to North America’s Skies from the Royal Astronomical Society of Canada
- Music, Carla Lalli. Where Cooking Begins: Uncomplicated Recipes to Make You a Great Cook
- Smith, DeLean Tolbert et al. The Handy Engineering Answer Book
- Smith, R. J. Chuck Berry: An American Life
- Vardi, Nathan. For Blood and Money: Billionaires, Biotech, and the Quest for a Blockbuster Drug
- Walker, Jeff. Launch: How to Sell Almost Anything Online, Build a Business You Love, and Live the Life of Your Dreams
- Weather A-Z: A Dictionary of Weather Terms
- Weir, Alison. Queens of the Crusades: England’s Medieval Queens: Book Two
- Woo, Ilyon. Master Slave Husband Wife: An Epic Journey from Slavery to Freedom
J Fiction/Non-Fiction
- Child, Lauren. Clarice Bean: Think Like an Elf
- Glaser, Karina Yan. The Vanderbeekers On the Road
- Helgerson, Joseph. The Lost Galumpus
- Jenkins, Martin. A Walk Through the Rain Forest
- Mlynowski, Sarah. Whatever After: If. The Show Fits
Picture Books
- Bemelmans, Ludwig. Madeline
- Deedy, Carmen Agra. Wombat Said Come In
- Harper, Charise Mericle. I Cannot Draw a Horse
- Hubbard, Crystal. Marvelous Mabel
- Kraegel, Kenneth. Mushroom Lullaby
- Loney, Andrea J. Curve & Flow: The Elegant Vision of L. A. Architect Paul R. Williams
- Riskin, Dan. Fiona the Fruit Bat
- Shannon, David. Gold
- Subramaniam, Suma. She Sang for India: How M. S. Subbulakshmi Used Her Voice for Change
- Wallace, Adam. How to Catch a Snowman
- Wallace, Sandra Neil. Love Is Loud: How Diane Nash Led the Civil Rights Movement
- Yacowitz, Caryn. Shoshi’s Shabbat
Large Print
- Chen, Katherine J. Joan
- Pulley, Natasha. The Half Life of Valery K