New library materials

The Ozark Regional Library, Fredericktown Branch is located at 115 S. Main St.

If you don’t see it at your local branch, ask your librarian to order it for you (or you can go to our online catalogue and place a hold on the item yourself).  Remember, a library card is free.

Fiction

  • Choo, Yangsze, The Night Tiger
  • Connealy, Mary. The Calico and Cowboys Romance Collection
  • Cumming, Charles. The Moroccan Girl
  • Michaelides, Alex. The Silent Patient
  • Patterson, James and Max Dilallo. The Chef: A Very Tasty Thriller
  • Robinson, Peter. Careless Love (A DCI Banks Novel)
  • Vetsch, Erica, et al. Love is Patient: Romance Collection
  • Wright, Snowden. American Pop

Large Print Fiction

  • Bradley, Alan. The Golden Tresses of the Dead: A Flavia de Luce Novel
  • Fox, Sarah. Wine and Punishment: A Literary Pub Mystery
  • Kennedy, Randy. Presidio
  • Lescroart, John. The Rule of Law: A Dismas Hardy Novel
  • Spencer, Katherine. A Christmas Secret: Thomas Kinkade’s Cape Light
  • Wise, Virginia. Where the Heart Takes You

Non-Fiction

  • Arch, Liz. The Courage to Rise: Using Movement, Mindfulness, and Healing Foods to Triumph over Trauma
  • Blumenthal, Karen. Bonnie and Clyde: The Making of a Legend
  • Brody, Jessica. Save the Cat! Writes A Novel: The Last Book on Novel Writing You’ll Ever Need
  • Dunn, Rob. Never Home Alone. From Microbes to Millipedes, Camel Crickets, and Honeybees, the Natural History of Where We Live
  • Fogden, Michael and Patricia. The Natural History of Flowers
  • Garten, Ina. Cook Like a Pro: Recipes and Tips for Home Cooks (A Barefoot Contessa Cookbook)
  • Glink, Ilyce R. 100 Questions Every First-Time Home Buyer Should Ask (with Answers from Top Brokers from Around the Country)
  • Lawrence, David Todd and Elaine J. Lawless. When they Blew the Levee: Race, Politics and Community in Pinhook, Missouri
  • Newport, Cal. Digital Minimalism.
  • Rosenblum, Harry. Vinegar Revival: Artisanal Recipes for Brightening Dishes and Drinks with Homemade Vinegar
  • Sutherland, John (Ed.) Literary Landscapes: Charting the Worlds of Classic Literature
  • Wilson, Chris with Bret Witter. The Master Plan: My Journey from Life in Prison to a Life of Purpose

J Fiction/Non-Fiction

  • Hughes, Rian. Get Mapmaking: How to Get Creative with Maps
  • Smith, S.D. The Wreck and Rise of Whitson Mariner

Picture Books

  • Bergman, Mara. The Tall Man and the Small Mouse (Illustrated by Birgitta Sif)
  • Gorbachev, Valeri. Lost and Found Ducklings
  • Ruzzier, Sergio. Good Boy
  • Underwood, Deborah. Bearnard’s Book (Illustrated by Misa Saburi)

Audio (CD)

  • Clarke, Arthur. 2001: A Space Odyssey (Read by Dick Hill with an introduction read by the Author)
  • Grisham John. Ford Country (Read by the Author)
  • LaHaye, Tim and Jerry B. Jenkins. Desecration (Read by Frank Muller)
  • Stone, David. The Orpheus Deception (Read by Erik Davies)

Video (DVD)

  • Cloverfield
  • Doctor Who, Season 6 (BBC with Matt Smith)
  • In the Heart of the Sea
  • North America (Discovery— hosted by Tom Selleck)
  • Rise of the Guardians
  • The Touch
  • Victor

