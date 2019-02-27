If you don’t see it at your local branch, ask your librarian to order it for you (or you can go to our online catalogue and place a hold on the item yourself). Remember, a library card is free.
Fiction
- Choo, Yangsze, The Night Tiger
- Connealy, Mary. The Calico and Cowboys Romance Collection
- Cumming, Charles. The Moroccan Girl
- Michaelides, Alex. The Silent Patient
- Patterson, James and Max Dilallo. The Chef: A Very Tasty Thriller
- Robinson, Peter. Careless Love (A DCI Banks Novel)
- Vetsch, Erica, et al. Love is Patient: Romance Collection
- Wright, Snowden. American Pop
Large Print Fiction
- Bradley, Alan. The Golden Tresses of the Dead: A Flavia de Luce Novel
- Fox, Sarah. Wine and Punishment: A Literary Pub Mystery
- Kennedy, Randy. Presidio
- Lescroart, John. The Rule of Law: A Dismas Hardy Novel
- Spencer, Katherine. A Christmas Secret: Thomas Kinkade’s Cape Light
- Wise, Virginia. Where the Heart Takes You
Non-Fiction
- Arch, Liz. The Courage to Rise: Using Movement, Mindfulness, and Healing Foods to Triumph over Trauma
- Blumenthal, Karen. Bonnie and Clyde: The Making of a Legend
- Brody, Jessica. Save the Cat! Writes A Novel: The Last Book on Novel Writing You’ll Ever Need
- Dunn, Rob. Never Home Alone. From Microbes to Millipedes, Camel Crickets, and Honeybees, the Natural History of Where We Live
- Fogden, Michael and Patricia. The Natural History of Flowers
- Garten, Ina. Cook Like a Pro: Recipes and Tips for Home Cooks (A Barefoot Contessa Cookbook)
- Glink, Ilyce R. 100 Questions Every First-Time Home Buyer Should Ask (with Answers from Top Brokers from Around the Country)
- Lawrence, David Todd and Elaine J. Lawless. When they Blew the Levee: Race, Politics and Community in Pinhook, Missouri
- Newport, Cal. Digital Minimalism.
- Rosenblum, Harry. Vinegar Revival: Artisanal Recipes for Brightening Dishes and Drinks with Homemade Vinegar
- Sutherland, John (Ed.) Literary Landscapes: Charting the Worlds of Classic Literature
- Wilson, Chris with Bret Witter. The Master Plan: My Journey from Life in Prison to a Life of Purpose
J Fiction/Non-Fiction
- Hughes, Rian. Get Mapmaking: How to Get Creative with Maps
- Smith, S.D. The Wreck and Rise of Whitson Mariner
Picture Books
- Bergman, Mara. The Tall Man and the Small Mouse (Illustrated by Birgitta Sif)
- Gorbachev, Valeri. Lost and Found Ducklings
- Ruzzier, Sergio. Good Boy
- Underwood, Deborah. Bearnard’s Book (Illustrated by Misa Saburi)
Audio (CD)
- Clarke, Arthur. 2001: A Space Odyssey (Read by Dick Hill with an introduction read by the Author)
- Grisham John. Ford Country (Read by the Author)
- LaHaye, Tim and Jerry B. Jenkins. Desecration (Read by Frank Muller)
- Stone, David. The Orpheus Deception (Read by Erik Davies)
Video (DVD)
- Cloverfield
- Doctor Who, Season 6 (BBC with Matt Smith)
- In the Heart of the Sea
- North America (Discovery— hosted by Tom Selleck)
- Rise of the Guardians
- The Touch
- Victor
