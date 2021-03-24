New materials in Ozark Regional Library system

If you don’t see it at your local branch, ask your librarian to order it for you (or you can go to our online catalogue and place a hold on the item yourself). Remember, a library card is free.
Fiction
• Blacke, Olivia. Killer Content: A Brooklyn Murder Mystery
• Dailey, Janet. Calder Brand
• Deibel, Jennifer. A Dance in Donegal
• Ellis, Bella. The Diabolical Bones: A Bronte Sisters Mystery
• Galland, Nicole. Master of the Revels (A Return to Neal Stephenson’s D.O.D.O.--Fantasy)
• Gilbert, Michael. Smallbone Deceased: A London Mystery (British Library Crime Classics)
• Holmberg, Charlie N. Spellmaker
• Ide, Joe. Smoke: An IQ Novel
• Perry, Anne. Death in Focus: An Elena Standish Novel
• Peterson, Tracie. Destined for You (Ladies of the Lake)
• Quinn, Kate. The Rose Code
• Raybourn, Deanna. An Unexpected Peril (A Veronica Speedwell Mystery)
• Singh, Nalini. Quiet in her Bones
• Sundin, Sarah. When Twilight Breaks
Mass Market Paperbacks
• Castillo, Linda. A Simple Murder
• Jackson, Lisa. Distrust
• Quinn, Julia. The Viscount who Loved Me (A Bridgerton Novel)
Non-Fiction
• Bauer, Susan Wise and Jessie Wise. The Well-Trained Mind: A Guide to Classical Education at Home
• Belue, Ted Franklin. Finding Daniel Boone: His Last Days in Missouri and the Strange Fate of His Remains
• Borja, Chrysteen. Macrame Plant Hangers: Creative Knotted Crafts for Your Stylish Home
• Frank, Matthew Gavin. Flight of the Diamond Smugglers: A Tale of Pigeons, Obsession, and Greed Along Coastal South Africa
• Grant, R.G. et al. Remarkable Diaries: The World’s Greatest Diaries, Journals, Notebooks, and Letters (DK Publishing)
• Hayes, Mike. Never Enough: A Navy Seal Commander on Living a Life of Excellence, Agility, and Meaning
• Kazlowski, Bryan. Long Live the Queen! 23 Rules for Living from Britain’s Longest Reigning Monarch
• Mannarino, Melanie. The (Almost) Zero Waste Guide
• Pratt, Katherine Schwarzenegger. The Gift of Forgiveness: Inspiring Stories from Those Who Have Overcome the Unforgivable
• Sileo, Frank J. and Carol S. Potter. When Your Child Has a Chronic Medical Illness: A Guide for the Parenting Journey
J Fiction/Non-Fiction
• Anastasio, Dina. Where is the Mississippi River?
• Buckley, Michael. Finn and the Intergalactic Lunchbox
• Hamby, Zachary. Introduction to Mythology for Kids: Legendary Stories from Around the World
• Osborne, Mary Pope. Camp Time in California (Magic TreeHouse)
• Russo, Monica. Birdology: 30 Activities and Observations for Exploring the World of Birds
• Smith, S.D. The Archer’s Cup
Picture Books
• Barnes, Derrick. Crown: An Ode to the Fresh Cut (Illustrated by Gordon C. James)
• Galdone, Paul. Puss in Boots
• Horacek, Petr. The Best Place in the World (Donated in honor of Judy Kegley)
• Marshall, James. Goldilocks and the Three Bears (Donated in honor of Dr. Ralph S. Spitzmiller)
• Minarik, Else Holmelund. Little Bear (an Early Reader--Illustrated by Maurice Sendak)
• Page, Robin. The Beak Book
• Quang, Phung Nguyen and Huynh Kim Lien. My First Day
• Ringgold, Faith. Tar Beach (Donated in honor of Judy Kegley)
• Seeger, Pete. Abiyoyo (Illustrated by Michael Hays)
Video
• Adventures of Tom Sawyer, Lil’ Treasure Hunters, and Devil’s Hill
• Duck Dynasty, Season 2
• A Man for all Seasons (Paul Scofield)
• Miss Scarlet and the Duke (Masterpiece Mystery)