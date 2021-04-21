 Skip to main content
New materials in Ozark Regional Library system
Ozark Regional Library

The Ozark Regional Library, Fredericktown Branch is located at 115 S. Main St.

If you don’t see it at your local branch, ask your librarian to order it for you (or you can go to our online catalogue and place a hold on the item yourself). Remember, a library card is free.

Fiction

• Andrews, Alexandra. Who is Maud Dixon?

• Booth, Claire. Fatal Divisions

• Coble, Colleen. Three Missing Days

• Dray, Stephanie. The Women of Chateau Lafayette

• Griffiths, Elly. The Postscript Murder

• Haley, James L. A Darker Sea: Master Commandant Putnam and the War of 1812

• Hannon, Irene. Blackberry Beach

• Harper, Jane. The Survivors

• Holmes, N.L. The Crocodile Makes no Sound: A Lord Hani Mystery

• McCall Smith, Alexander. Your Inner Hedgehog

• Pronzini, Bill. Paradise Affair

• Ross, Ann B. Miss Julia Happily Ever After

• West, Kathleen. Are We There Yet?

• Windspear, Jacqueline. The Consequences of Fear: A Maisie Dobbs Novel

Large Print

• Pope Francis, Let Us Dream: The Path to a Better Future

• Pearson, Bradford. The Eagles of Heart Mountain: A True Story of Football, Incarceration and Resistance in World War II America

• Thorn, Harry Jay. Where No Ravens Fly (Western)

• Woods, Stuart. Double Jeopardy

Non-Fiction

• Ankeny, Susan Tate. The Girl and the Bombardier: A True Story of Resistance and Rescue in Nazi-Occupied France

• Freeman, Jackie. Easy Beans: Simple, Satisfying Recipes that are Good for You, Your Wallet, and the Planet

• Heath, Bobbi. Making Felt Hats: A Beginner’s Guide

• Herriot, James. All Creatures Great and Small

• Imperial China: The Definitive Visual History (Donated in honor of Judy Kegley)

• Stanley Complete Plumbing

• Suarez, Marie. The Art of Punch Needle Embroidery

• Walliser, Jessica. Plant Partners: Science-Based Companion Planting Strategies for the Vegetable Garden

YA Fiction/Non-Fiction

• Fleming, Candace. The Rise and Fall of Charles Lindbergh

• Levy, Joel. Unsolved Mysteries: Bizarre Events that have Puzzled the Greatest Minds

• Novik, Naomi. Crucible of Gold (Book 7)

• Novik, Naomi. Blood of Tyrants (Book 8)

J Fiction/Non-Fiction

• Applegate, Katherine. The First (Endling, 2)

• Cooledge, Susan. What Katy Did

• Erre, Fabrice. Magical History Tour: The Great Pyramid

• Evert, Laura. Rocks, Fossils and Arrowheads: Take-Along Guide (Illustrated by Linda Garrow)

• Gilbert, Henry. Robin Hood

• Sutcliffe, Jane. The White House is Burning, August 24, 1814

• Sundsdten, Berndt and Jan Jager. My First Book of Knots

Picture Books

• Andersen, Hans Christian. The Princess and the Pea

• Hale, Shannon and Leuyen Pham. Itty-Bitty Kitty Corn

• Morgan, Amanda. Lake Bear (Illustrated by Linda Sue Sickman)

• Smit, Noelle. In the Garden

• Spires, Elizabeth. Kate’s Light: Kate Walker at Robbins Reef Lighthouse (Illustrated by Emily Arnold McCully)

Video (DVD)

• Antwone Fisher (Derek Luke and Denzel Washington)

• It Came from Outer Space

• Monte Carlo

• Mr. Rogers’ Neighborhood: It’s a Beautiful Day Collection (30 episodes from 1979-2001)

• Parental Guidance (Billy Crystal & Bette Midler)

• Ponyo (Hayao Miyazaki)

