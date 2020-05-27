New materials in Ozark Regional Library System

We are now offering limited pick-up service at each of our branches. You may place holds on items at any of our branches by going to our catalogue webpage (catalogue.ozarkregional.org), and we will notify you when the item is ready for you. Or call us, and we’ll help you find the items you need and place holds on them for you.
Fiction
- Ackerman, Elliot. Red Dress in White and Black
- Carr, Robyn. Sunrise on Half Moon Bay
- Chekhov, Anton. Fifty-Two Stories
- Delinsky, Barbara. A Week at the Shore
- Dolan, Lian. The Sweeney Sisters
- Ellicott, Jessica. Murder Flies the Coop: A Beryl and Edwina Mystery
- Haratischvili, Nino. The Eighth Life
- Ignatius, David. The Paladin: A Spy Novel
- King, Stephen. If It Bleeds
- Moore, Christopher. Shakespeare for Squirrels
- Novak, Brenda. One Perfect Summer
- Xiaolong, Qui. Death of a Red Heroine
Mass Market Paperback
- Eaton, J.C. Staged 4 Murder
- Flower, Amanda. Marshmallow Malice: An Amish Candy Shop Mystery
- Johnstone, William W. with J.A. Jonestone. The First Mountain Man: Preacher’s Frenzy (Western)
- Johnstone, William W. with J.A. Jonestone. Shotgun Johnny (Western)
- Killdeer, John. The Far Horizon (Mountain Man Western)
Non-Fiction
- Brown, Laura. The Only Business Writing Book You’ll Ever Need
- Corn, Richard F. Ultimate Guide to the Math ACT
- Fishman, Loren and Ellen Satltonstall. Yoga for Arthritis
- Helfer, Ralph. Modoc: The True Story of the Greatest Elephant that Ever Lived
- Johnston, Angie Papple. ASVAB 2020-21 for Dummies
- Kistler, Mark. You Can Draw it is Just 30 Minutes
- Maggio, Rosalie. How To Say It: Choice Words, Phrases, Sentences, and Paragraphs for Every Situation
- McAuliffe, Mary. Paris, City of Dreams: Napoleon III, Baron Haussmann, and the Creation of Paris
- McGrath. James. Monroe: A Life
- Misumi, Noriko. Joyful Mending: Visible Repairs for the Perfectly Imperfect Things We Love
- The Official SAT Study Guide (CollegeBoard SAT)
- Rose, Alexander. Empires of the Sky: Zeppelins, Airplanes, and Two Men’s Epic Duel to Rule the World
J Fiction/Non-Fiction
- Applegate, Katherine. The One and Only Bob
- Baker, Matthew. If You Find This
- Bartoletti, Susan Campbell. How Women Won the Vote: Alice Paul, Lucy Burns, and Their Big Idea (Illustrated by Ziyue Chen)
- Broad, Gavin R. et al. Smithsonian Handbook of Interesting Insects
- Everything You Need to Ace Computer Science and Coding in One Big Fat Notebook
- Oechisle, Michael. The Lost Cipher
YA Fiction
- Aveyard, Victoria. War Storm: Rise with the Dawn
- Kaufman, Amie and Jay Kristoff. Aurora Burning (Aurora Cycle_02)
Picture Books
- Ashman, Linda. When the Storm Comes (Illustrated by Taeeun Yoo)
- Brett, Jan. The Tale of the Tiger Slippers
- Coppo, Marianna. Ray
- Dillon, Leo and Diane. Love and the Rocking Chair
- MacLachlan, Patricia. Prairie Days (Illustrated by Micha Archer)
- Sayre, April Pulley. CityScape: Where Science and Art Meet
DVD
- Five Feet Apart
- The Great Courses: Getting Your Legal House in Order (with Sally Balch Hurme, Elder Law Expert)
- The Great Courses: Fundamentals of Sustainable Living (with Lonnie A Gamble)
- The Great Courses: Understanding Investments (with Professor Connel Fullenkamp, Duke University)
- Hallmark 2-Movie Collection: Paris, Wine and Romance and Rome in Love
- Midsomer Murders, Series 21
- Northern Exposure, Season 4
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!