New materials in Ozark Regional Library System
New library materials

The Ozark Regional Library, Fredericktown Branch is located at 115 S. Main St. It will be closed until further notice.

 Democrat News file photo

If you don’t see it at your local branch, ask your librarian to order it for you (or you can go to our online catalogue and place a hold on the item yourself).  Remember, a library card is free.

Fiction

  • Armstrong, Charlotte. The Unsuspected
  • Atkins, Ace. The Revelators: A Quinn Colson Novel
  • Bujold, Lois McMaster. The Orphans of Raspay (Science Fiction/Fantasy)
  • Dunnett, Kaitlyn. Crime and Punctuation: A Deadly Edits Mystery
  • Harmel, Kristin. The Book of Lost Names
  • Green, Hank. A Beautifully Foolish Endeavor
  • Hunter, Kristi Ann. A Pursuit of Home (Haven Manor, 3)
  • Kellerman, Jonathan and Jesse. Half Moon Bay
  • Ross, Ann B. Miss Julia Paints the Town
  • Roth, Veronica. Chosen Ones (Fantasy)
  • Slaughter, Karin. The Silent Wife
  • Snelling, Lauraine. A Place to Belong (Wild West Wind, 3)

Mass Market Paperback

  • Alexander, Ellie. Nothing Bundt Trouble
  • Berenson, Laurien. Wagging Through the Snow
  • Buckley, Julia. Death in a Budapest Butterfly

Large Print Westerns

  • Black, Rory. Iron Eyes Unchained
  • Cole, Matt. The Dead, The Dying, and the Damned
  • DuRey, Will. To the Far Sierras
  • Sheehy, Bill. Spanish Gold Fever
  • Towns, Brent. Lightning Strike
  • Tregareth, Jack. Guns Across the Rio Grande

Non-Fiction

  • Caldwell, Gianaclis. Homemade Yogurt and Kefir: 71 Recipes for Making and Using Probiotic-Rich Ferments
  • Garth, John. The Worlds of J.R.R. Tolkien: The Places that Inspired Middle-Earth
  • Musgrave, Toby. The Multifarious Mr. Banks: From Botany Bay to Kew, the Natural Historian who Shaped the World
  • Thompson, C. Bradley. America’s Revolutionary Mind: A Moral History of the American Revolution and the Declaration that Defined it
  • The Women’s Small Business Start-Up Kit: A Step-by-Step Legal Guide (Nolo Guide)
  • Writer’s Market 2020: Guide to Getting Published

J Fiction/Non-Fiction

  • Barnaby, Hannah. Monster and Boy (Illustrated by Anoosha Syed)
  • Lee, Julie. Brother’s Keeper
  • O’Hearn, Kate. Titans: The Missing
  • Ritter, William. Changeling (The Oddmire, Book 1)
  • Sutherland, Tui T. Escaping Peril (Wings of Fire, 8)
  • Sutherland, Tui T. Talons of Power (Wings of Fire, 9)

Picture Books

  • Cho, Tina. The Ocean Calls: A Haenyeo Mermaid Story (Illustrated by Jess X Snow)
  • Dockray, Tracy. Bright Dreams: The Brilliant Ideas of Nikola Tesla
  • Galdone, Paul. The Three Billy Goats Gruff
  • Lambert, Jonny. Construction Site
  • Lozano, Luciano. Mayhem at the Museum: A Book in Pictures
  • Messner, Kate. How to Write a Story (Illustrated by Mark Siegel)
  • Powell, Patricia Hruby and R. Gregory Christie. Lift as You Climb: The Story of Ella Baker

 Video (DVD)

  • Call the Midwife, Season Nine
  • Grantchester, Season 5 (PBS)
  • Sanditon (PBS Masterpiece,)
  • Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
