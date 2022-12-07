 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
New materials in Ozark Regional Library System

ORL New Materials

The Ozark Regional Library, Fredericktown Branch is located at 115 S. Main St.

If you don’t see it at your local branch, ask your librarian to order it for you (or you can go to our online catalog and place a hold on the item yourself). Remember, a library card is free.

Fiction 

  • Clipston, Amy. A Promise of Hope
  • Cutler, Judith. A House Divided
  • Du Brul, Jack. Clive Cussler: The Sea Wolves
  • Evans, Erin M. Empire of Exiles
  • Evans, Richard Paul. A Christmas Memory
  • Francis, Felix. Hands Down
  • Green, Amy Lynn. The Blackout Book Club
  • Gregory, Philippa. Dawnlands
  • Horowitz, Anthony. The Twist of a Knife
  • Kelly, Diane. A Trip With Trouble
  • McKinlay, Jenn. The Plot and the Pendulum
  • Perry, Anne. A Christmas Deliverance
  • Perry, Thomas. The Left-Handed Twin
  • Ripley, Mike. Mr. Campion’s Farewell
  • Romeril, Christina. A Christmas Candy Killing
  • Tolkien, J. R. R. The Silmarillion
  • Walsh, Jenni L. The Call of the Wrens 

Non-Fiction 

  • Hollander, Tom & Cindy Hollander. Introduction to Bookbinding & Custom Cases: A Project Approach for Learning Traditional Methods
  • Hotta, Eri. Suzuki: The Man & His Dream to Teach the Children of the World
  • Lacayo, Richard. Last Light: How Six Great Artists Made Old Age a Time of Triumph
  • Lancaster, John. The Great Air Race: Glory, Tragedy, and the Dawn of American Aviation
  • Limbaugh, Rush. Radio’s Greatest of All Time
  • Newman, Paul. The Extraordinary Life of an Ordinary Man: A Memoir
  • The Official SCRABBLE Players Dictionary: Seventh Edition
  • Perelman, Deb. Smitten Kitchen Keepers: New Classics for Your Forever Files
  • Pratchett, Terry. A Life With Footnotes
  • Sax, David. The Future Is Analog: How to Create a More Human World
  • Zalasiewicz, Jan. How to Read a Rock: Our Planet’s Hidden Stories

YA Fiction/Non-fiction 

  • Hinck, Sharon. Dream of Kings 

J Fiction/Non-Fiction 

  • Garstecki, Julia. Pick, Spit & Scratch: The Science of Disgusting Animal Habits
  • Garstecki, Julia. Pick, Spit & Scratch: The Science of Disgusting Habits
  • George, Kallie. Heartwood Hotel: The Greatest Gift
  • George, Kallie. Heartwood Hotel: Home Again
  • George, Kallie. Heartwood Hotel: A True Home
  • Rossini, Stéphane. Egyptian Hieroglyphics: How to Read and Write Them 

Picture Books 

  • Brett, Jan. Cozy In Love
  • Brown-Wood, JaNay. Logan’s Greenhouse
  • Powell-Tuck, Maudie. The Moonlight Zoo
  • Zommer, Yuval. The Lights That Dance in the Night 

Large Print 

  • Armstrong, Addison. The War Librarian
  • Johnstone, William W. & J. A. Johnstone. A Death Valley Christmas 

Audiobook 

  • Hoover, Colleen. It Ends With Us
  • Selznick, Brian. The Invention of Hugo Cabret 

Video (DVD) 

  • 48 Mystery Movie Collection
  • Arsenic and Old Lace
  • The Aurora Teagarden Mysteries
  • The Invention of Hugo Cabret
  • The Martha’s Vineyard Mysteries 4 Movie Collection
  • Prancer
  • Where the Crawdads Sing
