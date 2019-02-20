If you don’t see it at your local branch, ask your librarian to order it for you (or you can go to our online catalogue and place a hold on the item yourself). Remember, a library card is free.
Fiction
- Correia, Larry. Son of the Black Sword (Science Fiction/Fantasy)
- Daheim, Mary. A Case of Bier: A Bed and Breakfast Mystery
- Deveraux, Jude. A Willing Murder: A Medlar Mystery
- Fforde, Jasper. Early Riser
- Gilmore, Shirley. Songs of Three (Bucky and the Lukefahr Ladies, Book 2)
- Jenoff, Pam. The Lost Girls of Paris
- Patterson, James and Candice Fox. Liar, Liar
- Turano, Jen. Flights of Fancy (American Heiresses, 1)
- Warren, Susan May. Wild Montana Skies (Montana Rescue)
Large Print Fiction/Non-Fiction
- Alexander, Tamera. With this Pledge: A Carnton Novel
- Bainbridge, Colin. Desolation Wells (Western)
- Gerald, Casey. There Will Be No Miracles Here: A Memoir
- Hurwitz, Gregg. Out of the Dark: An Orphan X Novel
- Kinsella, Sophie. I Owe You One
- Santlofer, Jonathan. The Widower’s Notebook
Non-Fiction
- Abramson, Jill. Merchants of Truth: The Business of News and the Fight for Facts
- Bray, Ilona, et al. Nolo’s Essential Guide to Buying Your First Home
- Bromberg, Murry and Melvil Gordon. Barron’s 1100 Words You Need to Know
- Geary, James. Wit’s End: What Wit Is, How It Works, and Why We Need It
- Hart, Tom. The Art of the Graphic Memoir: Tell Your Story, Change your Life (With more than 30 Exercises and Examples to Guide You)
- Kelly, Jack. The Edge of Anarchy: The Railroad Barons, The Gilded Age, and the Greatest Labor Uprising in America
- Rousseau, Michelle and Suzanne Rousseau. Provisions: The Roots of Caribbean Cooking
- Leather Crafting Starter Book: Tools, Techniques, and 16 Step-by-Step Projects for Beginners (Studio Tac Creative)
- Roberts, Andrew. Churchill: Walking with Destiny
- Trasande, Leonardo. Sicker, Fatter, Poorer: The Urgent Threat of Hormone-
Disrupting Chemicals to Our Health and Future—and What We Can Do About It
- Ornish, Dean and Anne Ornish. UnDo It! How Simple Lifestyle Changes can Reverse Most Chronic Diseases
- Walker, David F. and Damon Smyth and Marissa Louise. The Life of Frederick Douglass: A Graphic narrative of a Slave’s Journey from Bondage to Freedom
- Watts, Edward J. Mortal Republic: How Rome Fell into Tyranny
Picture Books
- Desmond, Jenni. The Blue Whale
- Hills, Tad. Duck and Goose: A Gift for Goose
- MacLachlan, Patricia. Chicken Talk (Illustrated by Jarrett J. Krosoczkla)
- Newman, Leslé. Gittel’s Journey: An Ellis Island Story (Illustrated by Amy June Bates)
- Newman, Jeff and Larry Day. Found
- Sarcone-Roach, Julia. There Are No Bears in This Bakery
- Scanlon, Liz Garton and Audrey Vernick. Dear Substitute (Illustrated by Chris Raschka)
Audio Books (CD)
- Baldacci, David. One Summer (Read by Ron McLarty with Orlagh Cassidy)
- Khoury, Raymond. The Sanctuary (Read by Richard Ferrone)
- Kingsbury, Karen. Leaving: Bailey Flanigan Series (Read by Judy Young, et al.)
- Woods, Stuart. Santa Fe Edge (Read by Michael Kramer)
Video (DVD/Blu-ray)
- The American President (Michael Douglas and Annette Bening)
- Battle of the Bulge (Henry Fonda, Robert Shaw)
- Date Night (Steve Carell and Tina Fey)
- First Man (Ryan Gosling)
- Tea with the Dames (PBS: including Judi Dench and Maggie Smith)
