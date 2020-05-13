New materials in Ozark Regional Library System

Although we are temporarily closed due to the Coronavirus, we are still adding new materials to the library’s collection. You may place holds now on any of our items at our catalogue webpage (catalogue.ozarkregional.org). After we reopen, we will notify you when the item is ready for you.
Fiction
- Bocci, Nina. The Ingredients of You and Me
- Dalcher, Christina. Master Class
- Fisher, Suzanne Woods. On a Costal Breeze
- Gerard, Anna. Peach Clobbered
- Gerber, Daryl Wood. A Soufflé Of Suspicion: A French Bistro Mystery
- Harrison, Cora. Winter of Despair: A Gaslight Mystery
- Jiles, Paulette. Simon the Fiddler
- Kingsbury, Karen. Someone Like You
- Lupica, Mike. Robert B. Parker’s Grudge Match
- MacLaren, Sharlene. Maggie Rose (The Daughters of Jacob Kane, 2)
- McCall Smith, Alexander. The Talented Mr. Varg
- Patterson, James and Andrew Holmes. Revenge
- Perry, Anne. One Fatal Flaw: A Daniel Pitt Novel
- Pronzini, Bill. Stolen Gold Affair
- Quick, Amanda. Close Up
- Shelton, Paige. The Stolen Letter: A Scottish Bookshop Mystery
Mass Market Paperback
- Adams, Ellery. Murder in the Storybook Cottage
- Cass, Laurie. Gone with the Whisker
Non-Fiction
- Clavin, Tom. Tombstone: The Earp Brothers, Doc Holliday, and The Vendetta Ride from Hell
- Ehrenreich, Barbara. Had I Known: Collected Essays
- Fiske, Edward B. Guide to Colleges, 2020
- Fuhrman, Joel. Eat for Life
- HiSET 2020 Preparation Book (Test Prep Books)
- Lunden, Joan. Why Did I come into This Room: A Candid Conversation about Aging
- Orozco, Thea. The Introvert’s Guide to the Workplace: Concrete Strategies for Bosses and Employees to Thrive and Succeed
- Owsimski, Bobby. Social Media Promotion for Musicians
- Park, Benjamin. Kingdom of Nauvoo: The Rise and Fall of a Religious Empire on the American Frontier
- Rothman, Julia. Ocean Anatomy: The Curious Parts and Pieces of the World Under the Sea
- SAT Prep Plus, 2020 (Kaplan)
- Shatkin, Lawrence. Quick Guide to Choosing Your College Major
J Fiction/Non-Fiction
- Applebaum, Kirsty. The Middler
- Avi. Ereth’s Birthday (#4 Poppy series)
- Castillo, Lauren. Our Friend Hedgehog: The Story of Us
Audio (CD)
- Adventures in Odyssey. More than Meets the Eye
- Adventures in Odyssey. Out of the Blue
- Finkle, Jane. The Introvert’s Complete Career Guide
- Gratz, Alan. Allies
- Jen, Gish. World and Town (Read by Janet Song)
DVDs
- A Goofy Movie (Disney)
- The Great Courses. The Art of Investing: Lessons from History’s Greatest Traders (Professor John M. Longo, Rutgers)
- The Great Courses. Woodworking: Tips, Tricks, and Secrets (George Vondriska, Woodworkers Guild of America)
- Little Women (DVD and BluRay with Saoirse Ronan and Emma Watson)
- Little Women (Winona Ryder)
Picture Books
- Burleigh, Robert. Tiny Bird: A Hummingbird’s Amazing Journey
- Cordell, Matthew. Hello, Neighbor! The Kind and Caring World of Mister Rogers
- Del Rizzo, Suzanne. Golden Threads (Illustrated by Miki Sato)
- Gilmore, Sophie. Freda and the Blue Beetle
- Jenkins, Martin. Caterpillar and Bean (Illustrated by Hannah Tolson)
- Kokias, Kerri. Clever Hans: The True Story of the Counting, Adding, and Time-Telling Horse (Illustrated Mike Lowery)
- Waddell, Martin and Emma Chichester Clark. The Orchard Book of Hans Christian Andersen’s Fairy Tales
- Zelinsky, Paul O. Rumpelstiltskin
