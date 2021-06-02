 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
New materials in Ozark Regional Library system
0 comments

New materials in Ozark Regional Library system

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Ozark Regional Library

The Ozark Regional Library, Fredericktown Branch is located at 115 S. Main St.

If you don’t see it at your local branch, ask your librarian to order it for you (or you can go to our online catalogue and place a hold on the item yourself). Remember, a library card is free.

Fiction

• Anderson, Rebecca. Isabelle and Alexander

• Clark, P. Djeli. A Master of Djinn (a Steampunk Mystery)

• Deaver, Jeffery. The Final Twist

• Jennings, Regina. The Lieutenant’s Bargain (Fort Reno, 2)

• Phillips, Rachael. Guilty Treasures

• Puzo, Mario. Omerta

• Roberts, Nora. Legacy

• Rutherfurd, Edward. China

• Sleeman, Susan. Dog Gone Shame

• Waters, Martha. To Love and to Loathe

• Weir, Andy. Project Hail Mary (Science Fiction/Fantasy)

Large Print

• Cass, Laurie. Checking out Crime

• DuRey, Will. Feud Along the Dearborn (Western)

• Lupica, Mike. Robert B. Parker’s Payback

• West, Jay D. Whiteout (Western)

Non-Fiction

• Ballard, Robert D. and Christopher Drew. Into the Deep: A Memoir from the Man Who Found Titanic

• Child, Lee and Laurie R. King (eds.) How to Write a Mystery: A Handbook from Mystery Writers of America

• Gates, Henry Louis Jr. and Maria Tatar. The Annotated African American Folktales

• Kimball, Christopher. Tuesday Nights Mediterranean (Milk Street)

• Nozedar, Adele. Foraging with Kids: 52 Wild and Free Edibles to Enjoy with Your Children

• Pallo, George S. East of Fort Davidson (Given in memory of Henry Cowell Huitt, Jr.)

• Southon, Emma. A Fatal Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum: Murder in Ancient Rome

• Stroble, Lee. The Case for Miracles

• Smith, Johanna. Puppetry in Theatre and Arts Education

• Weidensaul, Scott. A World on the Wing: The Global Odyssey of Migratory Birds

YA Fiction/Non-Fiction

• Behar, Ruth. Lucky Broken Girl

• Celtic Tales: Fairy Tales and Stories of Enchantment from Ireland, Scotland, Brittany, and Wales (Illustrated by Kate Forrester)

• Nielsen, Jennifer A. Wrath of the Storm (Mark of the Thief, Book 3)

• Petersen, David. Mouse Guard, Winter 1152 (Graphic novel)

• Tolkien, J.R.R. The Hobbit (Illustrated by David Wenzel and adapted as a graphic novel by Charles Dixon)

J Fiction/Non-Fiction

• Claybourne, Anna and Miren Asiain Lora. The Mermaid Atlas: Merfolk of the World

• Gray, Peter. The Essential Book of Drawing and Illustration: A Step-by-step Guide to Artistic Excellence

• Hunter, Erin. The Empty City (Survivors, 1)

• Hunter, Erin. A Hidden Enemy (Survivors, 2)

• Marsh, Sara Jane. Most Wanted: The Revolutionary Partnership of John Hancock and Samuel Adams (Illustrated by Edwin Fotheringham)

• Nelson Mandela’s Favorite African Folktales

• Roberts, Alice. Human Journey (Illustrated by James Weston Lewis)

Early Readers

• Minarik, Else Holmelund. Little Bear’s Visit (illustrated by Maurice Sendak)

• Minarik, Else Holmelund. Father Bear Comes Home (illustrated by Maurice Sendak)

Picture Books

• Latham, Irene and Karim Shamsi-Basha. The Cat Man of Aleppo (Illustrated by Yuko Shimizu)

• Lionni, Leo. It’s Mine!

• Mansfield, Rick. The Pastel Pets of Ms. Patty Pummill (Illustrated by Grace Obenhaus)

• Martinez-Neal, Juana. Zonia’s Rain Forest

• Reinhardt, Jennifer Black. Paying Possum

• Smith, Brooke. The Keeper of Wild Words (Illustrated by Madeline Kloepper)

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Going for gold
Democrat News

Going for gold

  • Updated

Earlier this month, nine Fredericktown athletes traveled to North County High School to compete in the MAAA Track & Field Special Olympics.

Rachel Nicole Howson
Obituaries

Rachel Nicole Howson

Rachel Nicole Howson, 39, died Sunday, May 23, 2021, in Marquand. She was born December 3, 1981 in St. Louis, the daughter of Lindell Elwood W…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News