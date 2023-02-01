 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
New materials in Ozark Regional Library System

ORL New Materials

The Ozark Regional Library, Fredericktown Branch is located at 115 S. Main St.

If you don’t see it at your local branch, ask your librarian to order it for you (or you can go to our online catalog and place a hold on the item yourself). Remember, a library card is free.

Fiction 

  • Dailey, Janet. Blue Moon Haven
  • Fowler, Christopher. Bryant & May: Peculiar London
  • Gray, Shelley Shepard. Her Heart’s Desire
  • Grisham, John. The Boys from Biloxi
  • Hunter, Denise. Riverbend Gap
  • Jackson, Lisa &n Nancy Bush. Wicked Dreams
  • Rinehart, Mary Roberts. The Album
  • Ross, Rebecca. A Fire Endless
  • Shalvis, Jill. The Family You Make
  • Shevelev, Mikhail. Not Russian
  • Woods, Cate. The Inn at Tansy Falls 

Non-Fiction 

  • The Countess of Carnarvon. The Earl and the Pharaoh
  • Darling, David & Agnijo Banerjee. The Biggest Number in the World: A Journey to the Edge of Mathematics
  • Entertainment Nation: How Music, Television, Film, Sports, and Theater Shaped the United States
  • Fick, Emma. Border Crossings: A Journey on the Trans-Siberian Railway
  • Four Wheels and a Board: The Smithsonian History of Skateboarding
  • Hannickel, Erica. Orchid Muse: A History of Obsession in Fifteen Flowers
  • Inboden, William. The Peacemaker: Ronald Reagan, the Cold War, and the World on the Brink
  • Kagan, Robert. The Ghost at the Feast: America and the Collapse of World Order, 1900-1941
  • Lauck, Jon K. The Good Country: A History of the American Midwest 1800-1900
  • le Carré, John. A Private Spy: The Letters of John le Carré
  • Martínez, Rick. Mi Cocina: Recipes and Rapture from My Kitchen in Mexico
  • Meltzer, Brad & Josh Mensch. The Nazi Conspiracy: The Secret Plot to Kill Roosevelt, Stalin, and Churchill
  • Molnar, Martha Leb. Playing God in the Meadow: How I Learned to Admire My Weeds

YA Fiction/Non-fiction 

  • Landers, Melissa. Lumara 

J Fiction/Non-Fiction 

  • Baptiste, Tracey. Minecraft: The Crash
  • George, Jessica Day. Tuesdays at the Castle
  • Glasser, Karina Yan. The Vanderbeekers Make a Wish
  • Marsh, Katherine. The Lost Year
  • Martin, Ann M. The Babysitter’s Club: Jessi’s Secret Language
  • Osborne, Mary Pope. Magic Tree House: #37 Rhinos at Recess 

Picture Books 

  • Collins, Ross. There’s a Bear on My Chair
  • Daesdonk, Jasper. Count the Farm Tractors! I Spy Book for Kids Ages 2-5
  • Lam, Maple. Dim Sum Here We Come!
  • Lang, Diane. Daytime Nighttime All Through the Year
  • Lowe, Carolin D. I Spy Book: Count the Dinosaurs! Eggs and More!
  • Ray, Mary Lyn. Christmas Farm
  • Rubel, David. The Carpenter’s Gift: A Christmas Tale About the Rockefeller Center Tree
  • Shulevitz, Uri. Dusk 

Large Print 

  • Diemer, Andrew K. Vigilance: The Life of William Still, Father of the Underground Railroad
  • Zaleski, Laurie. Funny Farm: My Unexpected Life with 600 Rescue Animals 

Video (DVD) 

  • The Brokenwood Mysteries: Series 6
  • Ghostbusters: Afterlife
  • Jack Frost
  • Miss Scarlet & the Duke: Season Two
  • Sesame Street: TV Episode Fun Pack Volume 1: ABC
  • Seven Samurai
  • TV Classics: Westerns
