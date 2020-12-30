New materials in Ozark Regional Library System

If you don’t see it at your local branch, ask your librarian to order it for you (or you can go to our online catalogue and place a hold on the item yourself). Remember, a library card is free.
Fiction
- Clare, Alys. The Outcast Girls: A World’s End Bureau Mystery
- Cornwell, Bernard. War Lord
- Doctorow, Cory. Attack Surface
- Engel, Amy. The Familiar Dark
- George, Elizabeth. Missing Joseph
- Harris, Robert. V2: A Novel
- Lackey, Mercedes. The Snow Queen (Fantasy)
- A Literary Christmas: An Anthology (by the British Library)
- March, Nev. Murder in Old Bombay
- Queen, Emil. Death on the Isle of Love (Miss Lillywhite Investigates)
- Patterson, James and Marshall Karp. NYPD Red 6
Large Print Fiction/Non-Fiction
- Clark, Mary Higgins and Alafair Burke. Piece of My Heart
- Gregory, Philippa. Dark Tides
- Mathews, Dan. Like Crazy: Life with My Mother and Her Invisible Friends
- Seinfeld, Jerry. Is This Anything?
Non-Fiction
- Carlsen, Spike. A Walk around the Block: Stoplight Secrets, Mischievous Squirrels, Manhole Mysteries and Other Stuff You See Every Day (And Know Nothing About)
- Clifford, Denis. Quick and Legal Will Book (Nolo)
- Connoley, Rob. Acorns and Cattails: A Modern Foraging Cookbook of Forest, Farm and Field
- Flanders, Judith. A Place for Everything: The Curious History of Alphabetical Order
- Godfrey-Smith, Peter. Metazoa: Animal Life and the Birth of the Mind
- Gordon, Robert. It Came from Memphis
- Jarrow, Gail. Blood and Germs: The Civil War Battle Against Wounds and Disease
- Nauton, Chris. Egyptologists’ Notebooks: The Golden Age of Nile Exploration in Words, Pictures, Plans and Letters
- Pitre, Urvashi. Instant Pot Miracle Healthy Cookbook
- Wilkinson, Toby. A World Beneath the Sands: The Golden Age of Egyptology
J Fiction/Non-Fiction
- Dumas, Marti. Women in the Old West (A True Book)
- Jocelyn, Marthe. Aggie Morton Mystery Queen: Peril at Owl Park (Illustrated by Isabelle Follath)
- Rainey, Merrill. Color Cut Create: Dinosaur world (Over 70 Paper Toys and Projects)
- Saunders, Kate. The Great Reindeer Disaster
- Udel, Miriam (ed. and translator). Honey on the Page: A Treasury of Yiddish Children’s Literature
- Wedekind, Annie. Wild Blue: The Story of a Mustang Appaloosa
Picture Books
- Canyon, Christopher. John Denver’s Grandma’s Feather Bed (Illustrated, with Score and CD)
- Carlstrom, Nancy White. Does God Know How to Tie Shoes? (Illustrated by Lori McElrath-Eslick)
- Gehl, Laura and Tome Lichtenheld. One Big Pair of Underwear
- Waddell, Martin. Owl Babies (Illustrated by Patrick Benson)
Video (DVD)
- The Big Sleep (Humphrey Bogart and Lauren Bacall)
- Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom
- Masquerade (Justin Moe)
- Nothing in Common (Tom Hanks)
- The Lady Musketeer
- A Simple Wish (Martin Short, Mara Wilson and Kathleen Turner)
- The Two Mrs. Grenvilles (Ann-Margret and Claudette Colbert)
- W. (Josh Brolin)