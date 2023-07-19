If you don’t see it at your local branch, ask your librarian to order it for you (or you can go to our online catalog and place a hold on the item yourself). Remember, a library card is free.
Fiction
- Bailey, Sarah. The Housemate
- Balogh, Mary. Remember Me
- Davis, Fiona. The Spectacular
- Freeman, Dianne. The Newlywed’s Guide to Fortune and Murder
- Gaylin, Alison. Robert B. Parker’s Bad Influence
- Griffin, Adele. The Favor
- Patterson, James & Adam Hamdy. Private Moscow
- Patterson, Richard North. Trial
- Smale, Holly. Cassandra in Reverse
- Wiggs, Susan. Welcome to Beach Town
Non-Fiction
- Fong, Stacey Mei Yan. 50 Pies, 50 States: An Immigrant’s Love Letter to the United States through Pie
- Garvey, John H. The Virtues
- Gitlin, Jay, Robert Michael Morrissey, and Pete J. Kastor. French St. Louis: Landscape, Contexts, and Legacy
- Grant, Will. The Last Ride of the Pony Express: My 2,000-Mile Horseback Journey into the Old West
- Hartman, Darrell. Battle of Ink and Ice: A Sensational Story of News Barons, North Pole Explorers, and the Making of the Modern Media
- Holmberg, Martha. Simply Tomato: 100 Recipes for Enjoying Your Favorite Ingredient All Year
- Jena, Anupam B & Christopher Worsham. Random Acts of Medicine: The Hidden Forces that Sway Doctors, Impact Patients, and Shape Our Health
- Klavan, Spencer. How to Save the West: Ancient Wisdom for 5 Modern Crises
- Mahfouz, Sola & Malania Kapoor. Defiant Dreams: The Journey of an Afghan Girl Who Risked Everything for Education
- Money, Nicholas P. Mushrooms: A Natural and Cultural History
- Murphy-Gill, Meghan. The Sacred Life of Bread: Uncovering the Mystery of an Ordinary Loaf
- Okochi, Sawako & Aaron Israel. Love Japan: Recipes from Our Japanese American Kitchen
YA Fiction/Non-fiction
- Bischof, Joanne. This Quiet Sky
- Linsmeier, Amanda. Starlings
- Morrill, Stephanie. The Lost Girl of Astor Street
- Sortino, Anna. Give Me a Sign
J Fiction/Non-Fiction
- Binder, Hannes. Sherlock Holmes: The Final Problem
- Dekeyser, Stacy. How to Catch a Polar Bear
- Miller, Callie C. The Hunt for the Hollower
- Shah, Varsha. Ajay and the Mumbai Sun
Picture Books
- Ellsworth, Loretta. Tangle-Knot
- Hughes, Emily. The Snail
- Long, Ethan. Big Cat
- Stremer, Jessica. Great Carrier Reef
- Tildes, Phyllis Limbacher. Baby Animals Spots & Stripes
Large Print
- Andrews, Mesu. In Feast or Famine
- Delany, Vicki. A Curious Incident
- Donati, Alba. Diary of a Tuscan Bookshop
- Gabhart, Ann. In the Shadow of the River
- Popp, Misha. Magic, Lies, and Deadly Pies
- Von Drehle, David. The Book of Charlie: Wisdom from the Remarkable Life of a 109-Year-Old Man
Video
- Brave
- Enchanted
- Endeavour: The Complete Ninth Season
- Indescribable
- Last of the Mohicans
- West Side Story