If you don’t see it at your local branch, ask your librarian to order it for you (or you can go to our online catalog and place a hold on the item yourself). Remember, a library card is free.
Fiction
- Brand, Christianna. Green for Danger
- Chien, Vivien. Death by Dumpling
- Davis, Krista. Murder, She Barked
- Janowitz, Brenda. The Audrey Hepburn Estate
- Lotempio, T. C. Eat, Drink and Drop Dead
- Patterson, James & Maxine Paetro. The 23rd Midnight
- Stradal, J Ryan. Saturday Night at the Lakeside Supper Club
- White, Roseanna M. Yesterday’s Tides
Non-Fiction
- Berens, Abra. Pulp: A Practical Guide to Cooking with Fruit: 215+ Sweet and Savory Recipes and Variations, Including a Baker’s Toolkit
- The Bikepacker’s Guide to the World
- Farraro-Fanning, Angela. The Sustainable Homestead: Create a Thriving Permaculture Ecosystem with Your Garden, Animals, and Land
- Holman, Shawna. A Healthier Home: The Room-to-Room Guide to Make Any Space a Little Less Toxic
- Iris, Delilah. Tiny Felt Cuties & Creatures: A Step-By-Step Guide to Handcrafting More Than 12 Felt Miniatures—No Machine Required
- Keefe, Patrick Radden. Empire of Pain: The Secret History of the Sackler Dynasty
- Miller, Max. Tasting History: Explore the Past Through 4,000 Years of Recipes
- Mistry, Rekha. Rekha’s Kitchen Garden: Seasonal Produce and Homegrown Wisdom from a Year in One Gardener’s Plot
- Mogendorff, Marianne & Camila Romaine. How to Grow the Flowers: A Sustainable Approach to Enjoying Flowers Through the Seasons
- Oono, Kousuke. The Way of the Househusband 1
- Rogers, Lexy. Break Bread On a Budget: Ordinary Ingredients, More Than 60 Extraordinary Family Meals
- Smith, Sally Bedell. George VI and Elizabeth: The Marriage That Saved the Monarchy
- Tornio, Stacy. The National Parks Scavenger Hunt: A Family-Friendly Way to Explore All 63 Parks
People are also reading…
YA Fiction/Non-fiction
- Milledge, Sas. Mamo
- Morishige, Takuma. My Neighbor Seki 1
J Fiction/Non-Fiction
- Mbalia, Kwame. Tristan Strong Trilogy
- Musick, Barb. The Vegan Cookbook for Kids: Easy Plant-Based Recipes for Young Chefs
- Soh, Sarah. Juniper Mae: Knight of Tykotech City
- Sundance, Kyra. 51 Puppy Tricks: Step-by-Step Activities to Engage, Challenge, and Bond with Your Puppy
- Teckentrup, Britta. Fish Everywhere
- Virts, Terry. The Astronaut’s Guide to Leaving the Planet
- Vitale, Brooke. The Goonies Illustrated Storybook
- Walker Caron, Sarah. Disney Princess Tea Parties
Picture Book
- Allenby, Victoria. Let’s Add Up
- Bluey: The Creek
- Bowie, David. Let’s Dance
- Bright, Rachel. Slug in Love
- Chichester Clark, Emma. Bears Don’t Cry
- Kim, Julie. Where’s Halmoni?
- Prince, Leona & Gabrielle. Be a Good Ancestor
- Putri, Maria. Scratchie: A Touch-and-Feel Cat-Venture
- Scales: Touch and Feel
- Shea, Bob. I Am a Baby
Audiobook
- Michaels, Fern. In Plain Sight
- Roberts, Nora. Hidden Star
Video (DVD)
- Up
- Vera Set 10